Mariners Grind out Shootout Victory in Reading
March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
READING, PA - Brad Arvanitis made 36 stops while Chase Zieky netted the shootout winner as the Maine Mariners edged the Reading Royals 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Santander Arena. After losing the series opener, the Mariners picked up back-to-back wins to close their road trip.
For the sixth game in a row, the Mariners were able to strike first, Lynden McCallum netting his 24th goal of the season at 9:19 of the opening period. After Alex DiPaolo and Jacob Hudson fired shots at Vinnie Purpura, McCallum found the loose puck in the crease and slid one by Vinnie Purpura for the only goal of the opening 20. On the goal, DiPaolo collected his first professional point.
Late in the 2nd period, Michael Underwood was assessed a major cross-checking penalty and game misconduct, leaving the Mariners with just four defenseman for the third period, and facing a three-minute penalty kill.
It remained 1-0 Maine until the 12:28 mark of the third when Reading defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro finally solved Brad Arvanitis with a one-timer from the right point. The 1-1 game advanced through regulation and seven minutes of overtime.
In the shootout, Reading's Shane Sellar scored in the first round, giving the Royals the advantage, until Brooklyn Kalmikov tied it up in the second round with a backhander under the cross bar. In round four, Chase Zieky gave the Mariners the lead and Arvanitis stopped Matt Brown to clinch the win.
The Mariners gained ground on both Reading and Worcester in the race for the fourth and final North Division playoff spot, trailing the Royals by nine points and Railers by ten with seven games remaining.
The Mariners (28-33-4) return home to host the Trois-Rivieres Lions for four consecutive games beginning Wednesday night at 7 PM. Friday's 7:15 PM puck drop is Renaissance Night and "Let's Talk About It" presented by News Center Maine, featuring the final specialty jerseys of the season to benefit the Opportunity Alliance. Saturday is "Take a Hike Night" presented by L.L. Bean, at 6 PM. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on group discounts or 2025-26 season ticket packages, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025
- Heartlanders Clinch Berth in Kelly Cup Playoffs for First Time in Team History - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Fall to Lions 5-2 in Series Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Clinch Playoffs with Weekend Sweep - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Reach 80 Points for First Time Since 18-19 with 8-2 Win over Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Bates Clutch Again in OT Win at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions' Third Period Goal Outburst Ensures Home-Ice Advantage in the First Round - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bison Suffer Loss in Wheeling - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Grind out Shootout Victory in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Goaltender Ty Young Loaned by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita Signs Sacred Heart Forward Matthew Guerra - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Mavericks Sign Forward Jimmy Glynn to Standard Player Contract - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Jordan Power - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Day #65 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Get Revenge against Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Finishes Four-In-Five Today at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Win 7-6 in a Shootout on Retro Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Hold Annual Sensory-Friendly Autism Acceptance Game, Series Finale with Mariners - Reading Royals
- Americans Earn a Point in 7-6 Shootout Loss to Utah - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Falter at Home in 5-0 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- All-Hands-On-Deck as Oilers Top Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Shut Out The Door On The Knight Monsters, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Shut Out For Second Night In A Row - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Gladiators in Wild Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.