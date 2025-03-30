Mariners Grind out Shootout Victory in Reading

READING, PA - Brad Arvanitis made 36 stops while Chase Zieky netted the shootout winner as the Maine Mariners edged the Reading Royals 2-1 on Sunday afternoon at Santander Arena. After losing the series opener, the Mariners picked up back-to-back wins to close their road trip.

For the sixth game in a row, the Mariners were able to strike first, Lynden McCallum netting his 24th goal of the season at 9:19 of the opening period. After Alex DiPaolo and Jacob Hudson fired shots at Vinnie Purpura, McCallum found the loose puck in the crease and slid one by Vinnie Purpura for the only goal of the opening 20. On the goal, DiPaolo collected his first professional point.

Late in the 2nd period, Michael Underwood was assessed a major cross-checking penalty and game misconduct, leaving the Mariners with just four defenseman for the third period, and facing a three-minute penalty kill.

It remained 1-0 Maine until the 12:28 mark of the third when Reading defenseman Gianfranco Cassaro finally solved Brad Arvanitis with a one-timer from the right point. The 1-1 game advanced through regulation and seven minutes of overtime.

In the shootout, Reading's Shane Sellar scored in the first round, giving the Royals the advantage, until Brooklyn Kalmikov tied it up in the second round with a backhander under the cross bar. In round four, Chase Zieky gave the Mariners the lead and Arvanitis stopped Matt Brown to clinch the win.

The Mariners gained ground on both Reading and Worcester in the race for the fourth and final North Division playoff spot, trailing the Royals by nine points and Railers by ten with seven games remaining.

