Lions' Third Period Goal Outburst Ensures Home-Ice Advantage in the First Round
March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières' five-goal outburst in the third period gave the team a 5-2 win against the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers at Colisée Vidéotron on Sunday afternoon. The victory ensures the Lions will have home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs which will start on Friday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m.
The Railers took the lead only 24 seconds into the game courtesy of an Anthony Callin goal. Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin stopped the other seven shots he faced, while at the other end of the ice Trois-Rivières was only able to generate five shots at Worcester netminder Michael Bullion, none of which were dangerous.
The second frame saw the Lions continue having problems generating offence, with five shots once more being the total for the period. Meanwhile, Worcester increased their lead to 2-0 when Tyler Kobryn scored at 6:59.
The third period was a completely different story: The Lions exploded for five goals with Anthony Beauregard, Morgan Adams-Moisan (twice), Tyler Hylland and Andrew Coxhead each finding the back of the Railers' net to take a 5-2 lead, and Cavallin stopped all five shots he faced to secure the win.
Next up for the Lions is a four-game series against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Mariners in Portland, Maine starting Wednesday night.
1st star: Morgan Adams-Moisan, Lions de Trois-Rivières
2nd star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières
3rd star: Tyler Hylland, Lions de Trois-Rivières
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025
- Heartlanders Clinch Berth in Kelly Cup Playoffs for First Time in Team History - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Fall to Lions 5-2 in Series Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Clinch Playoffs with Weekend Sweep - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Reach 80 Points for First Time Since 18-19 with 8-2 Win over Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Bates Clutch Again in OT Win at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions' Third Period Goal Outburst Ensures Home-Ice Advantage in the First Round - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bison Suffer Loss in Wheeling - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Grind out Shootout Victory in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Goaltender Ty Young Loaned by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita Signs Sacred Heart Forward Matthew Guerra - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Mavericks Sign Forward Jimmy Glynn to Standard Player Contract - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Jordan Power - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Day #65 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Get Revenge against Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Finishes Four-In-Five Today at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Win 7-6 in a Shootout on Retro Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Hold Annual Sensory-Friendly Autism Acceptance Game, Series Finale with Mariners - Reading Royals
- Americans Earn a Point in 7-6 Shootout Loss to Utah - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Falter at Home in 5-0 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- All-Hands-On-Deck as Oilers Top Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Shut Out The Door On The Knight Monsters, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Shut Out For Second Night In A Row - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Gladiators in Wild Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Trois-Rivieres Lions Stories
- Lions' Third Period Goal Outburst Ensures Home-Ice Advantage in the First Round
- Game Day #65 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
- Lions Get Revenge against Railers
- Game Day #64 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières
- Lions Lose in a Playoff-Atmosphere Type Game