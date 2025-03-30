Lions' Third Period Goal Outburst Ensures Home-Ice Advantage in the First Round

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières' five-goal outburst in the third period gave the team a 5-2 win against the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers at Colisée Vidéotron on Sunday afternoon. The victory ensures the Lions will have home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs which will start on Friday, April 18, at 7:00 p.m.

The Railers took the lead only 24 seconds into the game courtesy of an Anthony Callin goal. Lions' goaltender Luke Cavallin stopped the other seven shots he faced, while at the other end of the ice Trois-Rivières was only able to generate five shots at Worcester netminder Michael Bullion, none of which were dangerous.

The second frame saw the Lions continue having problems generating offence, with five shots once more being the total for the period. Meanwhile, Worcester increased their lead to 2-0 when Tyler Kobryn scored at 6:59.

The third period was a completely different story: The Lions exploded for five goals with Anthony Beauregard, Morgan Adams-Moisan (twice), Tyler Hylland and Andrew Coxhead each finding the back of the Railers' net to take a 5-2 lead, and Cavallin stopped all five shots he faced to secure the win.

Next up for the Lions is a four-game series against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Mariners in Portland, Maine starting Wednesday night.

1st star: Morgan Adams-Moisan, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Tyler Hylland, Lions de Trois-Rivières

