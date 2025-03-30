Lions Get Revenge against Railers

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières defeated the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers 4-2 Saturday afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

In what has become somewhat of a recurring theme of late, the first period started slowly for both teams. However, it was the Lions who first found the back of the net when Logan Nijhoff scored his 24th goal of the season at 7:03. The Railers, however, came back strongly and scored two unanswered goals at 14:52 and 19:11 to take a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes of play.

The Cormier brothers stole the show in the second period, with Tommy scoring the equalizer at 4:59 (his 15th of the season), followed by older brother Xavier at 8:18 with what was also his 15th goal of the season to give the Lions a 3-2 lead. Anthony Beauregard then joined the goal scoring brigade with his tally at 13:41 to extend Trois-Rivières' lead to 4-2. Beauregard's goal was a record-setter, as he became the franchise's top points-getter in a single season with 62 points.

The third period was scoreless with tempers flaring at the game's conclusion, which could carry over into Sunday afternoon when the teams conclude their three-games-in-three-days series at Colisée Vidéotron. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m.

1st star: Anthony Beauregard, Lions de Trois-Rivières

2nd star: Tommy Cormier, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Xavier Cormier, Lions de Trois-Rivières

