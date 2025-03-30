A.J. White and Nick Canade Each Score Twice in Victory over Tahoe, 5-2
March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Idaho Steelheads (34-23-8-1, 77pts) defeated the Tahoe Knight Monsters (39-22-4-1, 85pts) Sunday afternoon by a final score of 5-2 in front of 3,427 fans at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. With six games remaining the Steelheads sit three points back of the fourth and final playoff spot. Idaho is in Allen next Friday and Saturday, then in Tulsa Sunday.
The Steelheads took a 1-0 lead for the seventh straight game as Francesco Arcuri (7th) struck on the power-play 2:38 into the game from Patrick Kudla and Kaleb Pearson. From the left circle Pearson bumped the puck up to the blue line for Kudla where he fed Arcuri in the right circle for a one-timer. Issac Johnson tied the game at 1-1 with 3:16 to play in the frame. Then 90 seconds later the Steelheads received a penalty shot after Jake Johnson of the Knight Monsters threw his stick. A.J. White (11th) made it 2-1 with 1:46 to play in the stanza with the penalty shot score.
Simon Pinard tied the game at 2-2 just 6:18 into the second period but four minutes later Nick Canade (13th)gave Idaho back the lead from Ty Pelton-Byce and Wade Murphy. From the left hash marks Murphy laid the puck a couple feed behind him for Pelton-Byce who slid the puck to Canade in the right circle. At 10:18 he sent a low wrist shot far side past Vikman making it 3-2.
White (12th) notched his second of the game 5:01 into the third on a beautiful passing sequence with Arcuri and Murphy stretching the lead to 4-2. White drove the puck across the offensive blue line and bumped it to the right wall for Murphy. Then he slid it to Arcuri inside the left circle where he connected with White on the far side of the goal line for a one-timer. 4:36 later Canade (14th) scored short-handed from Brendan Hoffmann making it 5-2 with 10:23 to play in the game. In front of the Tahoe bench Hoffmann poked the puck forward for Canade who had his initial shot stopped in the left circle. He crashed the net and banged home his own rebound.
Bryan Thomson made 21 saves on 23 shots in the win, it was his first appearance in 41 days (Feb. 17) returning from an injury. Jesper Vikman made 18 saves on 23 shots in the loss.
ICCU Three Stars
1) Nick Canade (IDH)
2) A.J. White (IDH)
3) Wade Murphy (IDH)
GAME NOTES
Idaho finished 1-for-5 on the power-play and 6-for-6 on the penalty kill. The Steelheads went 18-for-19 on the penalty kill in the series and 6-for-18 on the power-play.
Shots were even at 23-23.
Connor Punnett (DNP), Mason McCarty (INJ), Parker Berge (INJ) Jason Horvath (IR), and Mark Olver (IR) did not dress for Idaho.
Wade Murphy (0-2-2) notched his third straight multi-point game increasing his point streak to five games (4-4-8).
Francesco Arcuri (1-1-2) recorded his third straight multi-point game extending his point streak to five games (2-7-9).
Ty Pelton-Byce has a point in three straight games (1-3-4).
A.J. White led all skaters with six shots.
Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM/1350 AM KTIK "The Ticket".
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025
- A.J. White and Nick Canade Each Score Twice in Victory over Tahoe, 5-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Cassaro Scores Lone Goal in Royals Series Finale Shootout Loss to Maine, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Clinch Berth in Kelly Cup Playoffs for First Time in Team History - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Fall to Lions 5-2 in Series Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Clinch Playoffs with Weekend Sweep - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Reach 80 Points for First Time Since 18-19 with 8-2 Win over Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Bates Clutch Again in OT Win at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions' Third Period Goal Outburst Ensures Home-Ice Advantage in the First Round - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bison Suffer Loss in Wheeling - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Grind out Shootout Victory in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Goaltender Ty Young Loaned by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita Signs Sacred Heart Forward Matthew Guerra - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Mavericks Sign Forward Jimmy Glynn to Standard Player Contract - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Jordan Power - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Day #65 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Get Revenge against Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Finishes Four-In-Five Today at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Win 7-6 in a Shootout on Retro Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Hold Annual Sensory-Friendly Autism Acceptance Game, Series Finale with Mariners - Reading Royals
- Americans Earn a Point in 7-6 Shootout Loss to Utah - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Falter at Home in 5-0 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- All-Hands-On-Deck as Oilers Top Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Shut Out The Door On The Knight Monsters, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Shut Out For Second Night In A Row - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Gladiators in Wild Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- A.J. White and Nick Canade Each Score Twice in Victory over Tahoe, 5-2
- Steelheads Shut Out The Door On The Knight Monsters, 5-0
- Steelheads Outshoot Knight Monsters 40-17 But Lose, 3-2
- Wade Murphy Scores Lone Goal in Series Opener Loss at Tahoe, 5-1
- Idaho Steelheads Weekly - Week 23