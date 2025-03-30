Knight Monsters Lose 5-2, Split Series with Idaho

(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

STATELINE, NV - The Knight Monsters struggled again in game four against Idaho, losing 5-2 at home and ending the week with a series split. Isaac Johnson and Simon Pinard scored, but Tahoe lost the special teams battle again and couldn't work their way back.

Idaho scored first early in the contest on a Francesco Arcuri one-timer under three minutes in. It was the fourth game in a row where Tahoe ceded the first goal, and it set the stage for a game where Tahoe would not take the lead at all.

While Isaac Johnson tied things up late in the first, Idaho was awarded a penalty shot minutes after and AJ White converted to make it 2-1.

In the second period, Simon Pinard tied up the game again after a defensive breakdown left him wide open inside the left circle.

But the Steelheads would score the next three goals to put the game away, including one shorthanded by Nick Canade to increase their lead to 5-2 in the third period.

The series split at home keeps Tahoe 8 points ahead of Idaho in the standings, and they will have another chance to clinch a playoff berth next week in Utah. Khalin Kapoor will be on the call on the Knight Monsters broadcast network and FloHockey.TV. And, after every Knight Monsters home game make sure to check out AleWorX Stateline for a postgame party.

