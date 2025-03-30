Bates Clutch Again in OT Win at Iowa

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder goaltender Roddy Ross makes a stop against the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - Peter Bates scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner at 2:57 to help Wichita get past Iowa on Sunday afternoon, 3-2, at Xtream Arena.

Michal Stinil tallied two helpers while Nolan Kneen and T.J. Lloyd tallied assists. Roddy Ross made his first pro start, stopping 42 shots and claimed his first pro win.

After a scoreless first, Kobe Walker connected on a breakaway at 12:36 of the second to make it 1-0. Kneen fed him a long outlet pass and he was able to stay onside. Walker came in and beat Kyle McClellan for his 28th of the year.

Just two minutes later, Bates scored to make it 2-0. Iowa was assessed a bench minor after arguing a missed call earlier in the shift. Bates fired a one-timer from the right circle for his 25th of the season.

Early in the third, Ryan Miotto cut the lead to one. He got to a rebound and lifted a shot past Ross for his 18th of the year.

Ryan McGuire tied the contest at 12:07 on the power play. He deflected a shot from Jules Boscq from the blueline and tallied his first as a pro.

Iowa outshot the Thunder 18-3 in the final frame, but the contest needed overtime.

In the extra session, Bates scored the winner at 2:57. He intercepted a pass near the Thunder slot and started a break the other way. Stinil came in, faked a shot, left a drop pass to Bates and he buried it for his 26th of the season.

Bates has overtime winners in back-to-back games. Walker has points in back-to-back outings. Stinil set a new career high with 49 helpers in a season. Kneen has assists in back-to-back games.

Wichita was 1-for-3 on the power play. Iowa went 1-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder closes their three-game road trip on Friday, April 4 with a visit to the BOK Center to face Tulsa.

