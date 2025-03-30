Railers Fall to Lions 5-2 in Series Finale

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







Trois-Rivières, QC - The Worcester Railers HC (32-29-2-4 70pts) lost to the Trois-Rivières Lions (43-14-6-2, 94pts), on Sunday afternoon by a final score of 5-2 in front of a crowd of 2,346 at the Colisée Videotron. The Railers are back on the ice next at the Cool Insuring Arena against the Adirondack Thunder on Friday, April 4th at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Just 24 seconds into the game Anthony Callin (1-0-1) found the back of the net for the Railers quickest goal of the season making it a 1-0 game. Tyler Kobryn (1-0-1) got the action going in the second period with a goal making it 2-0 Railers. Trois-Rivières had a quick start of their own in the third period scoring back to back goals tying the game up 2-2 early. Then the Lions completely broke it open by scoring 3 more goals within 3 minutes of each other making it a 5-2 for Trois-Rivières.

The Railers got straight to work just 24 seconds into the start of the game. Anthony Callin (21st) ripped one into the net over the shoulder of Luke Cavallin in net for Trois-Rivières off of assists from Anthony Repaci and Mason Klee. Callin's goal gave the Railers a 1-0 lead and was the only goal in the first period. Worcester's Michael Bullion had 5 saves on 5 shots while Trois-Rivière's Luke Cavallin had 7 saves on 8 shots.

The Railers doubled their lead in the second period with a goal from Tyler Kobryn (10th) 6:01 into the second period making the score 2-0 Worcester. Kobryn deflected a shot from Cam McDonald at the point for his eighth as a Railer. The Railers had 11 shots on net while the Lions had 5.

Trois-Rivières started the third period off hot with back to back goals just over 2 minutes into the third period. Anthony Beauregard (25th) and Morgan Adams-Moisan (21st) tied the game up for the Lions 2-2. Trois-Rivières continued to take control of the game by scoring three more goals making it a 5-2 game. Tyler Hylland (14th), Andrew Coxhead (4th) and Morgan Adams-Moisan (22nd) were the three goal scorers for Trois-Rivières as the game ended in a 5-2 final.

Notes:

Three Stars: 3rd Star: Tyler Hylland (1-0-1, +1, 3 shots), 2nd Star: Anthony Beauregard (1-0-1, 0, 2 shots), 1st Star: Morgan Adams-Moisan (2-0-2, +1, 4 shots)... Final shots favored Worcester 24-23... Luke Cavallin (19-8-1-1) made 22 saves on 24 shots for Trois-Rivières... Michael Bullion (16-14-0-2) made 18 saves on 23 shots for Worcester while Hugo Ollas served as the backup... Justin Gill (DNP), Ryan Dickinson (IR), J.D. Dudek (IR), Kabore Dunn (DNP), Riley Ginnell (IR), Kolby Johnson (IR), Matt Ustaski (IR) did not dress for Worcester... Anthony Repaci led the Railers in shots with 4... The Railers are now 19-20-2-2 all-time vs. the Lions and 13-10-1-0 at the Colisée Videotron.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.