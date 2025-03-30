Goaltender Ty Young Loaned by Canucks

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Sunday that rookie goaltender Ty Young has been recalled from Abbotsford (AHL) by Vancouver (NHL) and reassigned to Kalamazoo.

Young, 20, has appeared in 17 games this season for the K-Wings, earning an 8-7-0-1 record with a 2.27 goals-against average and .934 save percentage.

The rookie from Coaldale, AB also produced an 8-3-0-0 record in 11 games this season for Abbotsford (AHL) with a 2.72 goals against average and .904 save percentage.

Originally drafted by the Canucks as a 2022 fifth-round NHL Draft pick (No. 144 overall), Young made his professional debut with Kalamazoo on Oct. 27 in a 3-1 win over Cincinnati.

The K-Wings host the Fort Wayne Komets (37-20-6-1) at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Wings Event Center.

