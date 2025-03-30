Thunder Finishes Four-In-Five Today at Iowa

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil vs. the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its three-game road trip this afternoon at 3 p.m. with its last visit to Xtream Arena to face Iowa.

This is the sixth and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 10-7-2 against Iowa and 4-6-1 on the road against the Heartlanders.

The Thunder are coming off a loss last night in Kansas City, falling 4-1 to the Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena. The Heartlanders have been off since March 23, winning 2-1 in a shootout against Fort Wayne. Iowa is in the middle of a 10-game homestand.

Wichita remains in third place in the Mountain Division with 79 points. Iowa is in third place in the Central Division with 76 points.

Reid Irwin scored the lone goal last night for the Thunder. The rookie defenseman out of Colgate netted his first as a pro to help get Wichita back in the game in the second period.

Trevor Gorsuch has been a workhorse for the Thunder. The veteran netminder broke the franchise record on Friday night. He extended that mark last night, starting his 18th-straight game last night.

THUNDERBOLTS...Michal Stinil (72), Peter Bates (72) and Jay Dickman (70) are two, three and five in scoring...Stinil is fourth in assists (47)...Dickman is fifth with 29 goals and tied for second with 12 power play goals...Wichita is second to last in penalty minutes per game (9.76)...Wichita is 25-6-2 when scoring first...Wichita is 18-4-2 when leading after one...Wichita is 24-2-2 when leading after two...Wichita is 16-9-0 in games decided by three or more goals...Wichita is 14-7-6-1 in one-goal games...

IOWA NOTES - Nico Blachman leads the league in penalty minutes (219)...Jonny Sorenson is tied for second with two shorthanded assists by a rookie...Iowa is second in the league in average penalty minutes per game (16.84)...Iowa's magic number to clinch its first-ever playoff berth is three...Iowa set a new single-season record with 18 home wins...Iowa is outscoring teams 91-72 at home...Iowa is 24-7-3-3 when scoring first...

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

