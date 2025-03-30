Game Day #65 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières and the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers face off against one another for the final time in the regular season this afternoon at Colisée Vidéotron.

Players to watch for the Lions de Trois-Rivières:

- #91 Anthony Beauregard: The 5' 7" forward set a record yesterday, becoming the best single-season scorer in Lions history. His goal and assist gave him 62 points, sitting him atop the list of Lions point-getters in a single season all-time (as well as leading the pack this year as well).

- #78 Tommy Cormier: The younger of the Cormier brothers put on an impressive performance Saturday afternoon after being scratched from the lineup on Friday. He had a goal and an assist and was awarded the game's second star.

- #10 Isaac Dufort: The forward - who never shies away from the physical aspect of the game - is one of the Lions' best forecheckers.

Players to watch for the Worcester Railers:

- #44 Anthony Callin: The forward had several good scoring opportunities in yesterday's defeat, and also excelled when play was between the two blue lines.

- #29 Cole Donhauser: A presence in Saturday's game, he has a knack for keeping the play alive in the offensive zone.

- #32 Michael Bullion: The goaltender will be the likely starter this afternoon; He's won his last three starts against the Lions.

Next up for the Lions is a trip to Portland to play the first of four consecutive games against the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners, starting Wednesday night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.