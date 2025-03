ECHL Transactions - March 30

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 30, 2025:

AMATUER TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Elliott McDermott, D

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Idaho:

Dominic Basse, G

Iowa:

Bogdans Hodass, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

add Brett Budgell, F assigned by Hartford

delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve

delete Evan Stella, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

delete Jermaine Loewen, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Jordan Power, D signed contract

delete Jordan Power, D placed on reserve

delete P.J. Fletcher, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Bryan Thomson, G activated from 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

add Bogdans Hodass, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Dakota Raabe, F activated from reserve

delete Matt Hubbarde, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

add Jimmy Glynn, F signed contract

Maine:

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from reserve

add Josh Nixon, F activated from reserve

delete Nate Schweitzer, D placed on reserve

delete Christian Sarlo, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

delete Zac Funk, F recalled to Hershey by Washington

Rapid City:

add Aaron Hyman, D activated from reserve

delete Artyom Borshyov, D placed on reserve

Reading:

add Austin Master, F returned from bereavement leave

add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve

delete Logan Britt, D placed on reserve

delete Zach Faremouth, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Tahoe:

add Joe Fleming, D assigned from Henderson by Vegas

delete Adam Robbins, F placed on reserve

delete Cal Kiefiuk, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Morgan Adams-Moisan, F activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Kirby Proctor, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Austin Albrecht, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Olivier Dame-Malka, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Wheeling:

add Peter Laviolette, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Chrystopher Collin, F placed on reserve

delete Mason Salquist, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Jaxon Castor, G moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Matthew Guerra, F signed contract

delete Caleb Huffman, D placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025

