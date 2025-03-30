Royals Hold Annual Sensory-Friendly Autism Acceptance Game, Series Finale with Mariners

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, conclude a three-game in three-day weekend series at home against the Maine Mariners on Sunday, March 30th at 3 PM.

The Sunday game features $2 hot dogs, popcorn & nachos + $1 Kids tickets.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter the three-game series finale against Maine having won two of their last three games and four of their last six overall, for a 29-25-9-1 record (68 points). The Royals dropped game two of the weekend set with Maine after taking the series opener on Friday, March 28th, 4-1, with two goals from Matt Miller and 16 saves on 17 shots faced by Keith Petruzzelli.

The Royals hoist a 4-3-0 showing in a eight-game home stand which continues after a victory against the Norfolk Admirals on March 21st in a shootout, 2-1, before dropping game two against Norfolk on Saturday, March 22nd, 4-1 defeating the Admirals on Sunday, March 23rd, 2-1.

Reading opened the home stand with a two-game series split against Trois-Rivières with a 2-1 win over the Lions on Saturday, March 15th after dropping the opener on Friday, March 14th, 5-3.

Previous Game Recap

Forward Matt Miller leads Reading in points (33) while forward Matt Brown leads the Royals in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (26).

Scouting the Mariners:

Maine enters the Sunday showdown with a 27-33-4-0 record overall (58 points) through 64 games in the 2024-25 campaign. The Mariners have won two of their last three contests and five of their last eight games, with a point earned in six of their last eight games overall (5-2-1).

ECHL affiliates to the Boston Bruins (NHL) and Providence Bruins (AHL), Maine's offense is led by forward Brooklyn Kalmikov in points (49) and assists (31) while forward Lynden McCallum leads the Mariners in goals (23).

- The games will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

Flyers Radio 24/7: FlyersRadio247.com (Select games - view games on Flyers Radio 24/7 HERE)

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.