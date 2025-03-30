Mavericks Sign Forward Jimmy Glynn to Standard Player Contract
March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kansas City Mavericks News Release
INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks have signed forward Jimmy Glynn to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. Glynn originally joined the Mavericks on an Amateur Tryout Agreement (ATO).
"Jimmy Glynn has made an immediate impact since joining the Mavericks on an ATO" said General Manager and Head Coach Tad O'Had. "His pace, attention to defensive detail, and ability to play with top speed and skill have stood out night after night. Jimmy has excelled on the forecheck, thrived within our structure, and consistently brought energy and execution. He's earned this Standard Player Contract, and we're excited to officially welcome him as a Maverick. Jimmy will be an exceptional and exciting Maverick."
The 25-year-old Lemont, Illinois native appeared in five games with Kansas City under his ATO, recording one assist.
Before turning pro, the 5'11, 174-pound forward spent five seasons at the University of Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA), where he registered 57 points (28 goals, 29 assists) in 162 collegiate games. He previously competed at the junior level in the NAHL and USHL. In two NAHL seasons with the Philadelphia and Jamestown Rebels, Glynn totaled 48 points (15 goals, 33 assists) in 106 games. He followed that up with a 45-game stint in the USHL with the Dubuque Fighting Saints, where he recorded 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists).
