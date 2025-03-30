Swamp Rabbits Sign Jordan Power

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that defenseman Jordan Power has signed his first professional contract with the team ahead of their four game in five night stretch.

Power joins the team following the conclusion of his NCAA career with Minnesota State-Mankato. The 6'2", 200-pound blueliner notched a pair of goals and six points in 37 games, finishing with an NCAA Tournament appearance this season. He and the Mavericks fell in a heartbreaker in the Fargo Regional Semifinals, 2-1 in overtime to #4 national seed Western Michigan.

From Ottawa, Ontario, Power, 23, played five NCAA seasons between Mankato and Clarkson University, compiling 10 goals, 33 assists, and 43 points in 163 games. Before going to college, he captained the Lincoln Stars in the USHL, amassing 51 points (7g-44ast) in 101 games, earning 2020 3rd All-Star Team honors.

The Swamp Rabbits now begin four games in five nights with the first of two against the Jacksonville Icemen. Their final showdown in the Upstate this season is Wednesday, April 2nd, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with puck drop slated for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.