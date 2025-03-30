Wichita Signs Sacred Heart Forward Matthew Guerra

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Forward Matthew Guerra with Sacred Heart

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the signing of forward Matthew Guerra (GEAR-ah).

Guerra, 25, recently completed a five-year collegiate career. The Orlando, Florida native spent time at Robert Morris before transferring to College of the Holy Cross. Last season, he attended Sacred Heart University, where he collected 19 points (7g, 12a) in 39 games. He finished his college career with 92 points (32g, 60a) in 170 career NCAA games.

During his junior career, he was a former teammate of Michal Stinil with the Lone Star Brahmas. He led the team in scoring in 2019-20 with 63 points (18g, 45a) to go along with 103 penalty minutes.

Guerra was named to the NAHL All-South Division Team, led the league in assists and was also named to the NAHL Second All-Star team that year.

Wichita continues its three-game road trip this afternoon at 3 p.m. against Iowa.

Our final home game is coming soon. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Toyota FanFest will start at noon in front of Entrance A and B. More details will be released soon. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

Sunday, April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform.

