Bison Suffer Loss in Wheeling

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Wheeling, W. Va. - The Bloomington Bison allowed two power play goals and fell to the Wheeling Nailers by a 3-2 score at WesBanco Arena on Sunday evening.

Josh Boyer opened the scoring 7:32 into the game with a wrist shot at the top of the faceoff circle. Eddie Matsushima assisted on the goal by forcing a turnover. The tally was the lone goal of the period to give the Bison a 1-0 lead heading into the second period.

The Nailers tied the game at 12:20 of the second period with a goal from Jordan Martel. His 14th of the season came on the power play from Jack Beck and Isaac Belliveau. The score remained tied throughout the rest of the period with Wheeling outshooting Bloomington by a 27-22 margin.

5:44 into the third, Mats Lindgren tallied a power play goal to give Wheeling a 2-1 lead. Lindgren's sixth of the season was assisted by Chase Pietila and Logan Pietila. With 7:01 remaining, Matty De St. Phalle scored his 20th of the season to extend the Wheeling lead. The goal came from Matthew Quercia and Beck. Carter Berger brought the Bison within one on a rebound goal for his eight of the year at 15:29. The goal came from Ryan Siedem and Matsushima. Despite a late push, the Bison were unable to find the net again and lost 3-2.

Dryden McKay turned aside 28 of 31 shots in the loss. Thomas Gale made 32 saves on 34 shots in the victory. Bloomington's power play went 0-for-3 while the penalty kill went 1-for-3.

