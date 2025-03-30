Knight Monsters Falter at Home in 5-0 Loss

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release









Tahoe Knight Monsters battle the Idaho Steelheads

(Tahoe Knight Monsters) Tahoe Knight Monsters battle the Idaho Steelheads(Tahoe Knight Monsters)

STATELINE, NV- The Knight Monsters fell behind early and couldn't recover on Saturday against Idaho, losing game three 5-0 at home. They allowed four goals in the first period and went 0/6 on the power play in the contest.

The first period began relatively evenly, with both squads trading chances and testing each other's defense. But Idaho broke the deadlock just over 14 minutes in on a Wade Murphy goal from the slot.

They would strike three more times in the next four minutes (two of those being on the power play), and the buzzer sounded on the first period with the Steelheads controlling the game.

Tahoe outshot Idaho in the final two periods 22-11, but ceded another power play goal halfway through the second, and the game ended with Steelheads netminder Ben Kraws recording a 31-save shutout.

While this was a disappointing result, the Knight Monsters will still have a chance to clinch a playoff berth on Sunday in game four of the series. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 pm, with

Khalin Kapoor on the call. And, after every Knight Monsters home game make sure to check out AleWorX Stateline for a postgame party.

#TessTheWaters

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.