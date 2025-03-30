Nailers Clinch Playoffs with Weekend Sweep

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers gather after a goal against the Bloomington Bison

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers gather after a goal against the Bloomington Bison(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers are playoff bound in 2025, and on Sunday afternoon, they clinched their spot with an exclamation point. Wheeling won all three home games it played this weekend, which concluded with a 3-2 triumph over the Bloomington Bison. Mats Lindgren snapped a 1-1 tie in the third period and Matty De St. Phalle scored what turned out to be the game winner, while Thomas Gale earned the victory with 32 saves in his pro debut. The Nailers also opened up a three-point lead on idle Norfolk for home ice advantage in the likely opening round series.

The first period saw a wide variety of scenarios, with scoring chances, turnovers, and one goal all mixed together. That marker went to visiting Bloomington at the 7:32 mark. The Nailers failed to clear the puck out of their defensive zone, and the Bison made them pay. Josh Boyer let a wrist shot go from the right circle, which flew into the right side of the cage.

The middle frame was significantly better for the home side, as a power play goal evened the score at the 12:20 mark. Jack Beck hopped a pass through the slot to Jordan Martel, who squeezed a one-timer through Dryden McKay from the left circle. There was more celebrating in the second period, as Peter Laviolette dropped the gloves with Bloomington tough guy Mikael Robidoux. Laviolette knocked Robidoux down with his left fist, and both players were ejected for fighting off of a face-off.

Special teams played a big factor in deciding the match, as Wheeling killed off three Bison power plays, in addition to scoring on two of its own man advantages, including the go-ahead strike at the 5:44 mark of the third. Chase Pietila notched his first professional point by dishing a pass into the slot for Mats Lindgren, who drilled a shot into the left side of the net. Matty De St. Phalle extended the lead with 7:01 left, when he whipped in a wrist shot from the right circle. That turned out to be a crucial goal, as Chase Berger had a puck bounce off of him in the low slot to bring Bloomington within one with 4:31 still remaining on the clock. However, the Nailers made sure the score stayed put, as they took the 3-2 win to the finish line.

Thomas Gale was terrific in his professional debut for Wheeling, as he earned the win by denying 32 of the 34 shots he faced. Dryden McKay made 28 saves on 31 shots for the Bison.

The Nailers will have another weekend full of home games ahead of them, as the Reading Royals will come to town for games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Friday night's 7:10 tilt is a Frosty Friday with $2 beers. Saturday night at 7:10 is the highlight game of the weekend - the third annual Wizards & Wands Nights. There will be a brand new wand giveaway, Butterbeer specials, chocolate frogs, a Sorting Hat, Quidditch during intermission, and so much more. The final game of the weekend will be Sunday at 4:10, and fans will have the chance to skate with the entire team after the contest. Individual tickets for 2024-25 home games are available by calling (304) 234-GOAL or visiting wheelingnailers.com. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.