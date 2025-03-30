ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Tahoe's Hughes fined, suspended

Tahoe's Bear Hughes has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #946, Idaho at Tahoe, on March 29.

Hughes is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his match penalty for slew-footing at 20:00 of the third period.

Hughes will miss Tahoe's games vs. Idaho today (March 30) and at Utah (April 4).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Tahoe's McGrew fined, suspended

Tahoe's Jake McGrew has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #946, Idaho at Tahoe, on March 29.

McGrew is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a boarding infraction at 18:07 of the first period.

McGrew will miss Tahoe's game vs. Idaho today (March 30).

Worcester's Loughran fined

Worcester's Griffin Loughran has been fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #947, Worcester at Trois-Rivières, on March 29.

Loughran is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct at 20:00 of the third period.

Cincinnati's Portillo fined

Cincinnati's Justin Portillo has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #950, Cincinnati at Wheeling, on March 29.

Portillo is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his game misconduct for aggressor at 19:45 of the first period.

