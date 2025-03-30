Americans Earn a Point in 7-6 Shootout Loss to Utah

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Salt Lake City, Utah- - The Allen Americans (15-39-8-3), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, faced the Utah Grizzlies (22-37-6-2) tonight in the final meeting between the two teams this season. 60 minutes was not enough, needing overtime and a shootout to settle the score.

The Americans owned the first half of the opening period scoring a pair of goals. Mark Duarte opened the scoring with his 21st of the season as he was set up by Brad Morrison at the 4:06 mark to give the Americans the 1-0 lead. Three minutes and thirty seconds later they were at it again as Ayden MacDonald alone in front of the net slipped one past the Utah netminder to give Allen the 2-0 lead. But the period was far from over. Utah scored three times in the second half of the opening frame. One of the three coming on the power play and the Americans found themselves down 3-2 after the first period, and were outshot by Utah 22-12.

The Americans would even the game at 3-3 at the 4:53 mark of the second period as Jared Wescott scored his sixth of the season. However, Utah would get it going again as they scored three goals in the second half of the second period. Three in a span of less than five minutes to build a 6-3 lead. However, the Americans were not done either as Brad Morrison got his fifth of the year and second with Allen. Utah led the game 6-4 after two periods despite being outshot 12-6 in the middle frame.

The Americans had no quit in them tonight as they battled back again scoring two times in the third period. Michael Gildon scored his sixth of the season at the 3:38 mark. Quinn Warmuth would eventually tie the score with his sixth of the year at the 15:05 mark of the final frame.

The game would go to overtime where three-on-three hockey provided several chances. The Americans outshot Utah in overtime 8-7. The game would go to a shootout where Utah's Briley Wood and Griffen Ness both found the back of the net. Allen's Ayden MacDonald had the only Americans goal in the shootout giving Utah the win and the extra point.

Mark Duarte left the game with a lower body injury. He did not return.

The Americans return home on Tuesday morning to meet the Tulsa Oilers.

