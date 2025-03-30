Cassaro Scores Lone Goal in Royals Series Finale Shootout Loss to Maine, 2-1

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (29-25-9-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Maine Mariners (28-33-4-0) in a shootout, 2-1, at Santander Arena on Sunday, March 30th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (10-4-4-1) suffered the shootout loss in goal with 33 saves on 34 shots faced through regulation and seven minutes of overtime before stopping two of four shots faced in the shootout. Mariners' goaltender Brad Arvanitis (8-7-2-0) earned the shootout win in goal with 36 saves on 37 shots faced through regulation and overtime before making three saves on four shots faced in the skills competition.

The Mariners scored the game's opening goal in all three games in the series, doing so 9:50 into the series finale on a shot from Lynden McCallum for his team-leading 24th goal of the season. After being held scoreless through the first 47:37 of play, Reading beat Arvanitis to even the score 12:23 into the third period on a blue-line blast from Gianfranco Cassaro (12).

Purpura and Arvantis combined for eight saves, stopping four each, in the extra frame to force a shootout. Brooklyn Kalmikov and Chase Zieky scored in round two and four, respectively, for the Mariners, while Shane Sellar scored the lone shootout goal for Reading.

With the shootout loss, the Royals conclude the eight-game home stand at 4-3-0-1 and have registered a point in 14 of their last 17 (11-3-2-1), as well as 26 of their 34 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (19-8-5-2).

The Royals open a five-game road-trip with a faceoff against the Norfolk Admirals on Wednesday, April 2nd at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM. The road-trip continues with a face-off against Wheeling on Friday, April 4th and Saturday, April 5th at 7:10 PM, as well as Sunday, April 6th at 4:10 PM at Wesbanco Arena. The road-trip concludes on Wednesday, April 9th against Norfolk at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.

The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.