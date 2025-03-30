All-Hands-On-Deck as Oilers Top Rush

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Rapid City Rush 5-3 in a physical bout at the BOK Center on Saturday night.

Keegan Iverson snapped Tulsa's seven-game streak of allowing the first goal, tapping home a chance from the low slot set up by Alec Butcher and Duggie Lagrone with 3:16 remaining in the opening frame. The goal was Iverson's second in as many games as an Oiler and the assist was Lagrone's 100th professional helper across all leagues. Deni Goure tied the game 1-1 1:55 later, tipping a shot from Ryan Wagner beyond Vyacheslav's Buteyets' grasp during the game's first power play.

Butche r grabbed a goal 2:19 into the second frame, slam-dunking the puck into an open net abandoned by Matt Radomsky due to a slick alley-oop from Solag Bakic h and Easton Brodzinski. David Gagnon scored the second power-play goal of the night for Rapid City, tying the game 2-2 with a wrist shot from the slot at the 8:18 mark. Brodzinski restored the lead 3-2 with a power-play goal of his own, clapping a feed from Jeremie Biakabutuka into the upper netting of Radomsky's cage with two minutes remaining in the second period.

Adam McMaster recorded his first professional goal early in the final frame, jumping on and tucking the puck off an end-wall carom at the 3:19 mark of the period, to set the Oilers up 4-2. Blake Bennet pulled the Rush within one with 35 seconds remaining in the contest, blasting Rapid City's third power-play goal of the game - this time with an empty net and extra attacker on - into the back of the net. Oilers' captain Michael Farren took advantage of that empty net 22 seconds later, growing Tulsa's final lead to 5-3 with his team-leading 20th goal of the campaign.

The Oilers host the rubber match and final meeting with the Rush Sunday, March 30 at 3:05 p.m.

