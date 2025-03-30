Heartlanders Clinch Berth in Kelly Cup Playoffs for First Time in Team History

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders clinched a spot in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs Sunday, the first time in team history the Heartlanders have secured a postseason berth.

Tickets will be available for playoff games at Xtream Arena by visiting this link on April 1, when they will be made available to the general public. If you're a season ticket holder, you have been emailed information about purchasing postseason tickets.

Follow all postseason information by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs.

Once seeding and dates become official, the Heartlanders home games will be posted at the Playoff Home link above.

Game Recap: Heartlanders earn a point to clinch playoff berth vs. Wichita

The Heartlanders overcame a 2-0 deficit to force overtime and earned a point to clinch their first-ever berth in the Kelly Cup Finals, 3-2, to the Wichita Thunder. Iowa also had their best Sunday attendance in team history at the game.

Ryan McGuire netted his first professional goal to tie the game in the final eight minutes of the third period. Peter Bates scored two goals including the overtime winner for the Thunder. Kyle McClellan made 19 saves in the defeat.

