Heartlanders Clinch Berth in Kelly Cup Playoffs for First Time in Team History
March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders clinched a spot in the 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs Sunday, the first time in team history the Heartlanders have secured a postseason berth.
Tickets will be available for playoff games at Xtream Arena by visiting this link on April 1, when they will be made available to the general public. If you're a season ticket holder, you have been emailed information about purchasing postseason tickets.
Follow all postseason information by visiting iowaheartlanders.com/playoffs.
Once seeding and dates become official, the Heartlanders home games will be posted at the Playoff Home link above.
Game Recap: Heartlanders earn a point to clinch playoff berth vs. Wichita
The Heartlanders overcame a 2-0 deficit to force overtime and earned a point to clinch their first-ever berth in the Kelly Cup Finals, 3-2, to the Wichita Thunder. Iowa also had their best Sunday attendance in team history at the game.
Ryan McGuire netted his first professional goal to tie the game in the final eight minutes of the third period. Peter Bates scored two goals including the overtime winner for the Thunder. Kyle McClellan made 19 saves in the defeat.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 30, 2025
- A.J. White and Nick Canade Each Score Twice in Victory over Tahoe, 5-2 - Idaho Steelheads
- Cassaro Scores Lone Goal in Royals Series Finale Shootout Loss to Maine, 2-1 - Reading Royals
- Heartlanders Clinch Berth in Kelly Cup Playoffs for First Time in Team History - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Fall to Lions 5-2 in Series Finale - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Clinch Playoffs with Weekend Sweep - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Reach 80 Points for First Time Since 18-19 with 8-2 Win over Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Bates Clutch Again in OT Win at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Lions' Third Period Goal Outburst Ensures Home-Ice Advantage in the First Round - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bison Suffer Loss in Wheeling - Bloomington Bison
- Mariners Grind out Shootout Victory in Reading - Maine Mariners
- Goaltender Ty Young Loaned by Canucks - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wichita Signs Sacred Heart Forward Matthew Guerra - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - March 30 - ECHL
- Mavericks Sign Forward Jimmy Glynn to Standard Player Contract - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits Sign Jordan Power - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Game Day #65 - Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Lions Get Revenge against Railers - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Thunder Finishes Four-In-Five Today at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Win 7-6 in a Shootout on Retro Night - Utah Grizzlies
- Royals Hold Annual Sensory-Friendly Autism Acceptance Game, Series Finale with Mariners - Reading Royals
- Americans Earn a Point in 7-6 Shootout Loss to Utah - Allen Americans
- Knight Monsters Falter at Home in 5-0 Loss - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- All-Hands-On-Deck as Oilers Top Rush - Tulsa Oilers
- Steelheads Shut Out The Door On The Knight Monsters, 5-0 - Idaho Steelheads
- Fuel Shut Out For Second Night In A Row - Indy Fuel
- Swamp Rabbits Sweep Gladiators in Wild Finale - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Heartlanders Stories
- Heartlanders Clinch Berth in Kelly Cup Playoffs for First Time in Team History
- Heartlanders' Magic Number Is 6 to Clinch First-Ever Postseason Appearance
- Heartlanders Win Weekend against Fort Wayne, Take Series Finale 2-1 in Shootout
- Heartlanders Gutty In 3-1 Win Over Komets
- Heartlanders Unable to Overcome Deficit, Drop to Komets, 4-1