Oilers Reach 80 Points for First Time Since 18-19 with 8-2 Win over Rush

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated the Rapid City Rush 8-2 at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon

Neither team scored in the opening period, with both goaltenders making big saves, and the Oilers hitting the post four times during an extended power-play sequence.

Micahel Farren ended the deadlock, popping home a pass-to-pad play from Tyler Poulsen 5:52 into the second period, placing the Oilers up 1-0. Jeremie Biakabutuka extended the lead to 2-0 with a top-shelf deflection on a mid-slot feed from a streaking Conner Roulette in the final five minutes of the frame. Ryan Wagner cut the lead in half 1:08 later at the 16:02 mark, setting the score 2-1 with a whizzing wrister. Biakabutuka went end-to-end, starting in his own end on a penalty kill before tucking his second of the frame at even strength with 32 seconds left in the period.

Tyler Poulsen scored his 16th of the season 1:23 into the third period, completing a tic-tac-toe sequence with Farren and Josh Nelson to put Tulsa up 4-1. Solag Bakich roofed a sitting rebound 3:18 to give the Tulsa faithful free milkshakes with the Oilers' fifth goal. Austin Albrecht became the 11th Oiler to reach double digit goals on the campaign, scoring his 10th of the season and the Oilers third strike in the opening half of the third period - a 6-1 score 7:27 in. Poulsen scored his second of the period, slipping a backhander underneath Nathan Torchia at the 14:32 mark of the third. Justin Michaelian put the Oilers up 8-1, matching the team's season-high goal total with 3:31 left in the contest on a net-mouth finish. Jonathan Yantsis scored a power-play goal for Rapid City with 1:46 remaining to close the score 8-2.

The win gives the Oilers 80 points on the campaign, good for second best in the ECHL era (tied with the 2014-15 season) a marker not reached since the Mountain Division Championship of 2018-19.

The Oilers are back in action Tuesday, April 1 at 10:30 am for a day game showdown with the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

