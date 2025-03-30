Fuel Shut Out For Second Night In A Row

March 30, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS- Despite outshooting Adirondack 31-20 and being the only team to earn power plays in the game, the Fuel fell to Adirondack for the second night in a row. This time special teams were the difference makers with Smith's shorthanded goal in the first period to put the Thunder up 1-0 and win the game.

1ST PERIOD

The game started with some fast action on the net by Spencer Cox and Nathan Burke but nothing to write on the score sheet until Indy got the first power play of the game at 13:20 for a delay of game call on Adirondack.

However, the momentum was short lived as a shorthanded goal by Smith at 14:01 gave the Thunder the lead. Friedmann assisted it.

The Fuel battled back while the chippiness increased between these two teams who have played their last two games against each other.

Colin Bilek rang the crossbar twice in what could've been the equalizer in the first period.

Adirondack's Reid sat for high sticking drawn by Jesse Tucker near the end of the period at 17:46 but the Thunder killed it off.

Indy outshot the Thunder 7-6, yet were outscored 1-0.

2ND PERIOD

Indy again got off to a hot start with shots by Bannister, Martin and Spodniak but The Thunder's Welsch made all the saves.

Ryan Ouellette, in net for the Fuel, was faced with lots of pressure in the slot by Adirondack.

Tensions started to bubble over as Burke and Wheeler each earned five minutes for fighting at 17:34.

Time expired soon after and Indy again outshot Adirondack 13-4 in the period but could not score.

3RD PERIOD

Ouellette made a few big saves on breakaway attempts from the Thunder trying to extend their lead early in the period.

Indy had a late power play as Fox headed to the box for hooking at 15:08. The Fuel were unable to tie up the game though.

Ouellette was pulled in favor of the extra attacker at 18:52 once the Fuel gained control of the puck.

Lemos and Hausinger had the best shots within that minute, but Welsch made all the saves and time expired on the Saturday night game.

Indy has been shut out for two games straight against the Thunder and head back home to host the Toledo Walleye on Tuesday.

