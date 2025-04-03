Maine's Three-Goal Second Period Dooms Lions

April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







Portland, Maine - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières fell 4-1 to the (Boston Bruins affiliate) Maine Mariners Wednesday night in Portland.

With the two teams not having played one another since February 1, the start of Wednesday night's game was somewhat of a feeling-out process. It was the Lions who ultimately broke the ice as their more robust offence led to Xavier Cormier scoring his 16th goal of the season at 11:54 of the opening period. The Mariners responded with a goal of their own at 17:09 courtesy of captain Wyllum Deveaux's power play marker.

The second period was dominated by the Mariners: The New Englanders scored three unanswered goals - two of which came in a span of a minute and 15 seconds - to take a 4-1 lead after 40 minutes of play. Mariners' netminder Brad Arvanitis stopped all seven shots he faced.

The Lions tried to mount a comeback in the third period, directing 11 shots at the Mariners' goalkeeper, but it was in vain and the Mariners skated off the ice with a 4-1 victory.

The Lions and Mariners will play the second game of their four-game series on Friday night at Portland's Cross Insurance Arena.

