Icemen Add Rookie Forward Dalton Duhart

April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release









Forward Dalton Duhart with the Bloomington Bison

(Jacksonville Icemen) Forward Dalton Duhart with the Bloomington Bison(Jacksonville Icemen)

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Dalton Duhart.

Duhart, 24, joins the Icemen after posting eight points (2g, 6a) in 33 games played this season with the Bloomington Bison and the Kansas City Mavericks. Last season, the 6-0, 180-pound rookie forward totaled 44 points (17g, 27a) in his final season at Queens University (OUA).

The Grand Blanc, Michigan resident totaled 109 points (49g, 60a) with 106 penalty minutes in 222 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games split in stints with the Saginaw Spirit, Barrie Colts and London Knights from 2017-2022.

The Icemen are back at home on Friday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:00 p.m. Playoff packages and tickets are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.