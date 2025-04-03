Icemen Add Rookie Forward Dalton Duhart
April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Dalton Duhart.
Duhart, 24, joins the Icemen after posting eight points (2g, 6a) in 33 games played this season with the Bloomington Bison and the Kansas City Mavericks. Last season, the 6-0, 180-pound rookie forward totaled 44 points (17g, 27a) in his final season at Queens University (OUA).
The Grand Blanc, Michigan resident totaled 109 points (49g, 60a) with 106 penalty minutes in 222 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games split in stints with the Saginaw Spirit, Barrie Colts and London Knights from 2017-2022.
The Icemen are back at home on Friday against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7:00 p.m. Playoff packages and tickets are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
Forward Dalton Duhart with the Bloomington Bison
