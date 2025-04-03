Thunder Announces Details for Toyota FanFest this Sunday

April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today the details for Sunday's Toyota FanFest prior to the final home game of the regular season against Allen.

Starting at noon, fans can enjoy free ice cream from Hiland Dairy, crazy hair from Great Clips, free giveaways courtesy of Toyota, inflatables courtesy of Big Sky and much more!

The festivities will take place in front of Entrances A and B. FanFest will go all the way until puck drop.

Wichita continues its three-game road trip this on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center against Tulsa.

Our final home game is here. Join us on Sunday, April 6 as we host our arch-rival, Allen. Our End of Season Awards will be released before the opening faceoff.

April 6 is also Team Photo Day. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a team photo, courtesy of BG Products, Groundworks, Select PT and Rose Harvest Design.

Sunday, April 6 is also Autism Acceptance Night, presented by Wichita State University Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders. The team will be wearing a special Autism-themed uniform that will be auctioned off on our DASH Auction page online starting on Sunday.

