Worcester Railers to Celebrate Fans for Fan Appreciation Weekend on April 5 & 6

April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) is proud to announce two games as part of the Fan Appreciation series on April 5th and 6th presented by The Arbella at Bramble Hill! This fan-centric weekend promises giveaways, jersey auctions, autograph signings, and more!

"Through all of the wins, losses, highlight reel goals, and historic comebacks, our fans have been alongside us every step of the way this season," said Chief Operating Officer Michael G. Myers. "We're excited to pay back all of the great energy that our support base has brought all season long through a weekend of fun giveaways, and high-end hockey."

Grand Giveaways!

Fans will be given raffle tickets upon entry to the DCU Center where they can enter giveaways around the concourse for prizes such as:

Saturday, April 5th:

Four Tickets to a New England Patriots game.

A Signed Jersey & Pucks from the Boston Bruins

Four Tickets to a New England Revolution game.

Sapphire Ring from Sach's Jewelers

Blackstone Golf Card ($2,350 Value)

Four Flex Tickets to any Off the Rails show

Two Golf Bags and 2 Umbrellas from Atlas Distributing

Four WooSox Tickets

Broken Creek Vineyard Gift Card

X-Golf Bay Vouchers and Apparel Prize Pack

Four Brew Woo Tickets

Sunday, April 6th:

Tickets to a PWHL Fleet game

Tickets to a Rhode Island FC game

Tickets to a New England Free Jacks game

Tickets to see Dude Perfect at the DCU Center

Texas Roadhouse Gift Card

Dave's Hot Chicken Gift Card

WIC Birthday Party Experience Pack

With more to be announced!

"The Arbella at Bramble Hill is honored to partner with the Worcester Railers' Fan Appreciation Weekend, a celebration of the dedicated fans and the vibrant community we proudly call home!" said Field Marketing Manager for the Arbella, Alexandra Rizzo. "This partnership reflects our deep commitment to the Worcester community, and we are proud to have the privilege to bring together local first responders, children's organizations, and Worcester residents for this big event. At The Arbella, community is at the heart of everything we do, and events like this bring us all together."

Jersey Off The Back Auction

The Railers are going to be auctioning off their orange third-jerseys online during the game on Saturday night. The Railers have worn these jerseys all season long, and fans will have the chance to take them home while getting to meet their favorite player at the end of the night!

Go Orange With the Team!

The team will be wearing their Orange jerseys on Saturday night, and they want fans to do the same! The Railers will be having an Orange Out, where they want everyone to wear Orange to support the team in the playoff push! Anyone who does so will receive additional raffle tickets to enter in to win the prizes listed above!

