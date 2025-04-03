Ryan Francis Helps Atlanta to Earn a Point with 2.5 Seconds Remaining in Regulation, But Glads Lose 3-2 in Overtime to Orlando

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (26-30-7-2) were defeated by the Orlando Solar Bears (35-22-10-0) in overtime on Wednesday night, by a final score of 3-2 at Gas South Arena, in Duluth, Georgia.

Drew DeRidder got the start in goal for the Gladiators, while Jon Gillies, a goaltender formerly of the NHL & AHL, was in net for Orlando.

After a scoreless first period, the Solar Bears scored the opening marker of the contest at 6:11. Carson Focht (1st) posted his first goal this season, assisted by Jack Adams and Ben Carroll. Adams fed a pass to the front of the net, and Focht tipped it into the cage.

A shade over two minutes later, Anthony Bardaro (17th) scored for Solar Bears to make the score 2-0, visitors. The goal was assisted by Spencer Kersten, and Ara Nazarian.

At 9:48 of the middle frame, the Glads got on the board, as Alex Campbell (3rd) executed a net-drive to perfection. Campbell's tally came unassisted, a he shook loose to the Orlando cage, going short-side, top shelf on Jon Gillies.

The Gladiators would heavily out-shoot Orlando in the third period, by a margin of 20-5. In the dying seconds of regulation time, with the goaltender pulled, Atlanta finally broke through for a second time in the game. Ryan Francis (12th) unleashed a one-timer with 2.5 seconds on the clock, assisted by Jackson Pierson and Cody Sylvester.

In overtime, Nick Wong went off for a two minute hooking minor at 3:35, resulting in a power play for the Solar Bears.

It would take the Solar Bears just nine seconds to score on the man-advantage, as Aaron Luchuk (23rd) fired from atop the left circle, beating Drew DeRidder upstairs for the win.

