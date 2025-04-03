Rego Assigned to Swamp Rabbits Ahead of Three-Game Weekend

April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced via a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction the arrival of defenseman Tim Rego, who has been signed to an AHL contract with the team's affiliate, the Ontario Reign, and assigned to the Swamp Rabbits. In a separate transaction, defenseman Chandler Romeo was released.

Rego turns pro following the conclusion of his NCAA career, all spent with Cornell University. The 6'0", 190-pound defenseman smashed all career-highs across the board with 8 goals, 16 assists, and 24 points in 36 games in his senior season. His efforts helped the Big Red with their NCAA Tournament first round upset over #2 national seed Michigan State. The team fell in a heartbreaker in the Toledo Regional Final in overtime to Boston University, 3-2, a game in which Rego had a pair of assists and a +1 rating.

From Mansfield, Massachusetts, Rego, 24, registered 14 goals, 40 assists, and 54 points in 136 games with the Big Red over four seasons, helping the team win the 2024 ECAC Championship. Prior to going to college, Rego played a pair of seasons in the AJHL with the Brooks Bandits, averaging over a point-per-game with 77 (29g-48ast) in 72 games, garnering 2020 South All-Rookie and All-Star Team recognitions.

The Swamp Rabbits continue their four-game in five-night stretch with the second game on Friday, April 4th, a rematch and final showdown against the Icemen on the road. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. EST at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

