Defenseman Hudson Thornton Loaned from Hershey Bears to Orlando Solar Bears
April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Thursday (Apr. 3) the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) have loaned defenseman Hudson Thornton to the Orlando Solar Bears.
Thornton, 21, has appeared in 44 ECHL games this season for South Carolina and Orlando, posting 14 points (3g-11a) following his recall and reassignment from Hershey to the Solar Bears on December 5. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native signed a one-year, AHL contract with Hershey in April of 2024.
Prior to his professional career, Thornton played four seasons in the Western Hockey League for the Prince George Cougars. In 207 WHL games, the 5-foot-11, 192-pound rearguard tallied 196 points (56g-140a) and finished fourth in WHL scoring among defenseman during the 2023-24 season.
