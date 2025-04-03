Royals Wheel into Wheeling for Three-Game Weekend Set against Nailers

April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (29-25-9-1, 69 points), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue a five-game road-trip with a Friday face-off against Wheeling on Friday, April 4th.

The Royals face the Nailers on Saturday, April 5th at 7:10 PM, as well as Sunday, April 6th at 4:10 PM at Wesbanco Arena. The road-trip concludes on Wednesday, April 9th against Norfolk at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.

The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game two of the five game road-trip after defeating Norfolk in overtime on Wednesday, April 2nd, 3-2. The road-trip opener win came after the Royals dropped the last two games of a three-game weekend set with the Mariners after taking the series opener on Friday, March 28th, 4-1, with two goals from Matt Miller and 16 saves on 17 shots faced by Keith Petruzzelli.

Forwards Matt Brown and Matt Miller lead Reading in points (33) while Brown ties with forward Tyler Gratton for the team lead in goals (17) and defenseman Sam Sedley is first on the team in assists (27). Reading has registered a point in 15 of their last 17 games (12-3-2-1), as well as 27 of their 35 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (20-8-5-2).

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling enters the weekend puck drop on a three-game win streak after a pair of wins over Cincinnati on Friday, March 28th, 2-0, and Saturday, March 29th, 4-1, followed by a 3-2 win against Bloomington on Sunday, March 30th. The Nailers have won four of their last six contests and five of their last seven overall.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling's offense is led by forward Matty De St. Phalle in points (53) while forward Kyle Jackson leads the club in goals (27) and defenseman Chris Ortiz in assists (34).

