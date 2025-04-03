Bison Announce Details for Fan Appreciation Night

April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President & CEO Larry McQueary announced today the details for Fan Appreciation Night this Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena.

Fan Fest will begin the festivities from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. inside Grossinger Motors Arena along the corridor of the concourse. A ticket to the game is required for entry to Fan Fest. Re-entry will be allowed until 5:30 p.m.

Fans can enjoy the Bison inflatable goal, free face painting, cornhole, and Professional Magician Chris Walde. A local country artist, Aaron Newsome, will be performing from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m. The concourse setup features a beer garden, cocktail bar and 12 local vendor booths. Sodas and water will be available for purchase as well. Food trucks from Tony's Tacos, A to Z Catering, Tony's Soul Food, and Butcher Block Burger Shop will be setup directly along the north entrance with ability to bring the food into the arena. Fan Fest will conclude with Bison General Manager and Head Coach, Phillip Barski, addressing the fans.

The first 1,200 fans, beginning at 3:30 p.m., will receive an Abe Bobblehead. In addition, fans will receive a raffle ticket to be entered to win prizes such as food giveaways from local partners, gift cards to local restaurants, an overnight stay in the executive suite at local hotels, tickets to Sesame Street Live, Bison autographed memorabilia, and authentic Bison jerseys.

Throughout the weekend, an Inaugural Season banner will be available at section 108 for fans to sign. Following the game, fans can bid on the season-worn jerseys during a live auction. Winning bidders will get their photograph taken with the player and receive the autographed jersey following the conclusion of the season.

The Bison remain in the playoff picture! Faceoff against the Kalamazoo Wings begins at 7 p.m.

The Family Four Pack is available for purchase and includes 4 tickets to any remaining home game, a player autographed mystery item, and a $10 concession voucher for only $89! Visit bloomingtonbisonhockey.com or call (309) 965-HERD for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.