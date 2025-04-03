Savannah Adds Three to Roster
April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced today the club has signed forwards Seth Fyten and Zach Krajnik, as well as defenseman Michael Suda, to ECHL contracts.
Fyten, 24, wrapped up his fifth year at Bowling Green State University, appearing in 29 games this season, recording five points (one goal, four assists). The 6-foot-2, 200-pound forward suited up for 126 contests as a Falcon, notching 17 goals and 12 assists. The Calgary, AB, native will wear No. 24 with Savannah. His older brother, Andrew, plays for the Florida Everblades.
Krajnik, 25, scored six goals and added eight assists in 39 games with Minnesota State University-Mankato this year. The Eagle River, AK, native spent all four of his collegiate seasons with the Mavericks. Krajnik will wear No. 13 with the Ghost Pirates.
Suda, 22, registered 11 assists in 36 games at Cornell University this season. Like Fyten and Krajnik, Suda stayed loyal to one university, playing for Cornell from 2021-25. In 107 games with the Big Red, the Cheektowaga, NY, native produced 23 points (one goal, 22 assists). Suda will don the No. 28 in Savannah.
