Cassaro Nets OT Game-Winner, Royals Prevail over Admirals for 30th Win in Road-Trip Opener, 3-2

April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (30-25-9-2), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (37-23-5-1) in overtime, 3-2, at Norfolk Scope Arena on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (11-4-4-1) earned the overtime win in goal with 21 saves on 23 shots faced while Admirals' rookie goaltender Ian Shane (0-0-1-0) suffered the overtime loss in his professional debut with 30 saves on 30 shots faced.

Jake Smith (14) gave Reading a 1-0 lead on a game-opening goal at 17:33 into the 1st period. After Bryce Brodzinski (22) evened the score for Norfolk 6:34 into the middle frame, Tyler Gratton (17) restored the Royals one-goal lead with a power play goal at 8:57 of the second period.

Denis Smirnov (18) tied the score for Norfolk with a power play goal 12:44 into the third period to force overtime. 4:15 into the extra frame, following a sprawling save by Purpura, Gianfranco Cassaro (13) beat Shane to secure Reading's second overtime win of the season (2-9).

With the win, the Royals open the five-game road-trip 1-0-0-0 and have registered a point in 15 of their last 18 (12-3-2-1), as well as 27 of their 35 games since Jan. 1st, 2025 (20-8-5-2).

The Royals continue a five-game road-trip with a face-off against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday, April 4th and Saturday, April 5th at 7:10 PM, as well as Sunday, April 6th at 4:10 PM at Wesbanco Arena. The road-trip concludes on Wednesday, April 9th against Norfolk at Norfolk Scope Arena at 7:05 PM.

The Royals return home for the final two games of the regular season against Worcester on Friday, April 11th and Saturday, April 12th at 7 PM at Santander Arena.

