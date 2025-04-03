ECHL Transactions - April 3

April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday April 3, 2025:

Greenville:

add Tim Rego, D assigned by Ontario

add Kolby Hay, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Jacob Modry, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Pierce Charleson, G placed on reserve

delete Sam Coatta, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa Wild

add Jonny Sorenson, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Matt Hubbarde, F activated from reserve

add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve

delete Zeteny Hadobas, D placed on reserve

delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve

delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Jacksonville:

add Dalton Duhart, F signed contract

delete Brody Crane, F placed on reserve

delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Chase Lang, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

add Max Andreev, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Damien Giroux, F activated from reserve

delete Owen Cole, F placed on reserve

delete Drake Burgin, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Maine:

add Zachary Massicotte, D returned from loan by Belleville

delete Cory Dennis, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

Orlando:

add Reece Newkirk, F assigned by Syracuse

add Hudson Thornton, D assigned by Hershey

add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve

add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve

delete Chris Harpur, D placed on reserve

delete Anthony Bardaro, F placed on reserve

delete Nick Anderson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve

delete Liam Devlin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Tulsa:

add Talyn Boyko, G assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers

delete Justin Michaelian, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add Juston Gill, F activated from reserve

delete Alec Cicero, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.