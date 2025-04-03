ECHL Transactions - April 3
April 3, 2025 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday April 3, 2025:
Greenville:
add Tim Rego, D assigned by Ontario
add Kolby Hay, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Jacob Modry, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Pierce Charleson, G placed on reserve
delete Sam Coatta, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
add Matthew Sop, F assigned by Iowa Wild
add Jonny Sorenson, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Matt Hubbarde, F activated from reserve
add Chris Lipe, D activated from reserve
delete Zeteny Hadobas, D placed on reserve
delete Nicholas Blachman, F placed on reserve
delete T.J. Walsh, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Dakota Raabe, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Jacksonville:
add Dalton Duhart, F signed contract
delete Brody Crane, F placed on reserve
delete Cameron Supryka, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Chase Lang, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Kansas City:
add Max Andreev, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Damien Giroux, F activated from reserve
delete Owen Cole, F placed on reserve
delete Drake Burgin, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Maine:
add Zachary Massicotte, D returned from loan by Belleville
delete Cory Dennis, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
Orlando:
add Reece Newkirk, F assigned by Syracuse
add Hudson Thornton, D assigned by Hershey
add Mark Auk, D activated from reserve
add Kelly Bent, F activated from reserve
delete Chris Harpur, D placed on reserve
delete Anthony Bardaro, F placed on reserve
delete Nick Anderson, D placed on 14-day injured reserve
delete Liam Devlin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Tulsa:
add Talyn Boyko, G assigned from Hartford by New York Rangers
delete Justin Michaelian, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Worcester:
add Juston Gill, F activated from reserve
delete Alec Cicero, F placed on reserve
