Whitecaps FC Announce 2025 Celebration Matches

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

VANCOUVER, BC - With just over one week until the start of the season, Vancouver Whitecaps FC announced on Wednesday the club's 2025 Celebration Matches, bringing together Vancouver's diverse community throughout the year.

2025 Whitecaps FC Celebration Matches

MLS Home Opener, presented by TELUS: Sunday, March 2 vs. LA Galaxy (2 p.m. PT)

After starting the 2025 MLS season on the road at Portland Timbers, the 'Caps are back home to immediately play one of their biggest matches of the year - versus defending MLS Cup champions LA Galaxy. You won't want to miss this one!

Vaisakhi Celebration Match, presented by MNP: Saturday, April 5 vs. Colorado Rapids (6:30 p.m. PT)

In what has become an annual tradition, Whitecaps FC join in the Vaisakhi celebrations ahead of the annual parades in Surrey and Vancouver - the biggest in the world outside of India.

Women & Girls in Sport Celebration Match: Saturday, April 12 vs. Austin FC (4:30 p.m. PT)

Celebrating the incredible women and girls constantly setting new standards in sport. This year marks a special occasion, as it comes ahead of the highly anticipated debut of Vancouver Rise FC in the Northern Super League.

BC Soccer's Youth and Family Match, presented by RE/MAX: Saturday, May 31 vs. Portland Timbers (6:30 p.m. PT)

Bring out the whole family for a fun-filled evening at BC Place, joining together the community for a highly-anticipated Cascadia match versus long-time rivals Portland Timbers.

Indigenous Peoples Celebration Match: Sunday, June 8 vs. Seattle Sounders FC (6 p.m. PT)

During National Indigenous History Month, Whitecaps FC are proud to host the club's fifth annual Indigenous Peoples Match, celebrating the cultures and contributions of Indigenous and First Nations peoples.

Pride Celebration Match, presented by BMO: Saturday, July 26 vs. Sporting KC (7:30 p.m. PT)

The 12th anniversary of Vancouver Whitecaps FC celebrating Vancouver's Pride community, a colourful evening one week before the city's 2025 Pride Parade.

Decision Day, presented by Chevrolet: Saturday, October 18 vs. FC Dallas (6:00 p.m. PT)

After ending the 2024 regular season on the road, the drama of Decision Day returns to BC Place in 2025 with the 'Caps taking on Western Conference rivals FC Dallas.

