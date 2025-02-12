LA Galaxy Acquire Forward Christian Ramirez from Columbus Crew in Exchange for $250,000 in General Allocation Money
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has acquired forward Christian Ramirez from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) and $250,000 in conditional 2026 GAM.
Ramirez, 33, joins LA having spent the last two seasons with the Columbus Crew (2023-24), where he recorded 23 goals and 12 assists in 77 matches played (47 starts) across all competitions and helped his team win MLS Cup 2023 and Leagues Cup 2024. In seven seasons played in MLS (2017-21, 2023-Present), Ramirez has totaled 71 goal contributions (51 goals, 20 assists) in 160 league appearances (111 starts).
"We are proud to welcome Christian and his family back to Southern California," said LA Galaxy General Manager Will Kuntz. "Christian brings a wealth of MLS experience and a strong track record of performance, most recently playing a crucial role in the Crew's 2023 MLS Cup and 2024 Leagues Cup trophy campaigns. A proven MLS goal scorer and even better teammate, we hope to quickly integrate him into our group during these final weeks of preseason."
Last season, Ramirez totaled 19 goal contributions (10 goals, 9 assists) in 37 matches played (23 starts) across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, MLS Cup Playoffs, Leagues Cup, Campeones Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup) for the Crew. In his first season with Columbus, Ramirez recorded 13 goals and six assists in 40 matches played (24 starts) across all competitions (MLS Regular Season, MLS Cup Playoffs, U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup) for the Crew during their 2023 MLS Cup winning campaign.
The Santa Ana, Calif., native signed with Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen F.C. in June of 2021 and went on to notch 15 goals and four assists in 45 appearances (41 starts) across all competitions for The Reds (2021-22). Ramirez began his professional career with the Charlotte Eagles of USL Pro, where he recorded 11 goals and five assists in 24 matches played across all competitions (USL Pro Regular Season, USL Pro Cup, U.S. Open Cup) in 2013. The forward then joined Minnesota United FC, of the then North American Soccer League (NASL), where he totaled 65 goal contributions (49 goals, 16 assists) in 89 matches played (81 starts) across all competitions (2014-16) and was a three-time NASL Best XI honoree (2014, 2015, 2016).
After signing with Minnesota United FC prior to their inaugural MLS season in 2017, Ramirez recorded 21 goals and five assists in 50 league appearances (44 starts) across two seasons (2017-18) with the Loons. LAFC acquired Ramirez from Minnesota in August of 2018, and he went on to register six goals and two assists across two seasons (2018-19). Ramirez was traded by LAFC to Houston Dynamo FC in August of 2019. In his two seasons with the Dynamo (2020-21), Ramirez logged three goals and two assists in 21 league appearances (9 starts)
At the international level, Ramirez has tallied one goal in two appearances for the U.S. Men's National Team since scoring in his debut on Jan. 27, 2019.
Transaction: LA Galaxy acquire forward Christian Ramirez from the Columbus Crew in exchange for $250,000 in 2025 General Allocation Money (GAM) on Feb. 12, 2025.
Christian Ramirez
Position: Forward
Height: 6-2
Weight: 190
Date Of Birth: April 4, 1991
Age: 33
Birthplace: Santa Ana, Calif.
Last Club: Columbus Crew (MLS)
Citizenship: United States
