Academy Update: Inter Miami CF Academy Set for 2025 Weston Cup Action
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
The Inter Miami CF Academy presented by Baptist Health is set to be in action at the 2025 Weston Cup, with the Club's U-10, U-11, U-13, U-14, U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19 and U-20 (U-19 II for this tournament) sides ready to represent the Academy at the largest youth soccer tournament in Florida. The 2025 Weston Cup will provide our Academy players the opportunity to compete against top youth talent from throughout Florida, out-of-state and internationally.
Below we present the competition schedules for our Academy teams at the 2025 Weston Cup:
NOTE: 2025 Weston Cup full competition schedule, brackets and results are available HERE.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-10 - (U-10 Gold (Red) Category)
Friday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET: vs. Palm Beach Kicks PBG 15 Boys
Saturday, February 15 at 9:15 a.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy 2015 Elite
Sunday, February 16 at 9:15 a.m. ET: vs. Florida Premier FC 15B
Our Academy's U-10 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-10 Gold (Red) category. If the team secures one of the two top spots in Bracket A, it will advance to the semifinals of the competition to be played on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 16. The final is set to take place on Monday, Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-11 - (U-11 Gold (Red) Category)
Friday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET: vs. SABR - Team Boca 2014 Boys White
Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. ET: vs. Juventus Academy Miami JAM Doral - Baggio
Sunday, February 16 at 9:15 a.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy GALACTICOS SOCCER ACADEMY 2014 ELITE
Our Academy's U-11 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-11 Gold (Red) category. If the team secures one of the two top spots in Bracket A, it will advance to the semifinals of the competition to be played on the afternoon of Sunday, Feb. 16. The final is set to take place on Monday, Feb. 17 at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-13 - (U-12 11v11 - Gold (Red) (SF) Category)
Friday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET: vs. Doral SC Doral Elite 2013
Saturday, February 15 at 11:00 a.m. ET: vs. Weston FC 2013 Boys Future Elite II
Sunday, February 16 at 12:30 p.m. ET: vs. Florida Premier FC 13B FPFC PRE ECNL 1
Our Academy's U-13 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-13 (U-12 11v11 - Gold (Red) (SF) category.. If the team secures the top spot s in Bracket A, it will advance to the final of the competition to be played on Monday, Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-14 - (U-14 Gold (Red) (N) (SF) Category)
Friday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET: vs. Weston Select Soccer Club WS 2011B Gold
Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET: vs. SABR - Team Boca 2011 Boys White
Sunday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy GALACTICOS SOCCER ACADEMY 2011 ELITE
Our Academy's U-14 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-14 Gold (Red) (N) (SF) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-15 - (U-15 Showcase (Red) (N) (SF) Category)
Friday, February 14 at 6:30 p.m. ET: vs. Key Biscayne SC KBSC Elite 2010
Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET: vs. Miami Futbol Academy Rush 2010 (U15) MLS Reserve
Sunday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET: vs. GALACTICOS SOCCER ACADEMY 2010 ELITE
Our Academy's U-15 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-15 Showcase (Red) (N) (SF) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-16 - (U-16 Showcase (Red) (N) (SF) Category)
Friday, February 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET: vs. Miami Athletic Club ACADEMIA METODO COIRA 2009 ELITE (U16)
Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET: vs. NEUESPORTS ONE FC B2009 BLACK
Sunday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET: vs. Miami Lakes United Soccer Club Miami Lakes United 2009 Boys Black
Our Academy's U-16 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-16 Showcase (Red) (N) (SF) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-17 - (U-17 Showcase (Red) (N) (SF) Category)
Friday, February 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET: vs. Strikers Miami FC Strikers Miami FC 2008 Elite
Saturday, February 15 at 2:00 p.m. ET: vs. Galacticos Soccer Academy GALACTICOS SOCCER ACADEMY 2008 ELITE
Sunday, February 16 at 11:00 a.m. ET: vs. Doral SC Doral SC ECNLRL 2008
Our Academy's U-17 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-17 Showcase (Red) (N) (SF) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-19 - (U-19 Showcase (Red) (N) (SF) Category)
Friday, February 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET: vs. Strikers Miami FC Strikers Miami FC 2006 Elite
Saturday, February 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET: vs. Weston FC Weston FC 2006 Boys UPSL
Sunday, February 16 at 12:30 a.m. ET: vs. FC Boca Predators FC Boca Predators 2006B
Our Academy's U-19 side will be competing in Bracket A of the U-19 Showcase (Red) (N) (SF) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Inter Miami CF Academy U-20 (U-19 II for this tournament) - (U-19 Showcase (Red) (N) (SF) Category)
Friday, February 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET: vs. Greater Boca YSA SFFA 2007-06 Boys Elite NAL
Saturday, February 15 at 3:30 p.m. ET: vs. Barking Abbey
Sunday, February 16 at 12:30 a.m. ET: vs. Strikers Miami FC Strikers Miami FC 2006/07 Black
Our Academy's U-19 side will be competing in Bracket B of the U-19 Showcase (Red) (N) (SF) category. If the team secures the top spot in Bracket A, it will advance to the final which is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
For additional coverage of our teams, you can follow our Academy's journey online via X @InterMiamiAcad and Instagram @InterMiamiCFAcademy!
