FC Cincinnati Unveil the Orange and Blue Legacy Kit

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati have unveiled their newest kit - The Orange and Blue Legacy Kit - tonight at Cincinnati Music Hall. Highlighting the club's iconic colors, the kit pays homage to the identity and spirit of the Orange and Blue over the past decade as 2025 marks the 10th anniversary of FC Cincinnati - a significant milestone in our history.

The Orange and Blue Legacy Kit replaces the River Kit from the past two seasons and will be worn as the club's primary jersey alongside the secondary Canvas Kit worn last season. The kit connects our past achievements and experiences with our aspirations for continued success, reinforcing the relationship between the team and the city. By reflecting on where FC Cincinnati started, we honor those dedicated supporters who have been with us from the beginning, creating a sense of nostalgia and pride as we look forward to the next chapter together.

ABOUT THE ORANGE AND BLUE LEGACY KIT

The Orange and Blue Legacy Kit celebrates the club's rich history, growth, and deep connection with its fans and the community. The Orange and Blue Legacy Kit honors the team's journey throughout the years and the supporters who have been an integral part of its success. It serves as a symbol of pride and unity, reinforcing our commitment to excellence on and off the field.

The kit's design serves as a tribute to our roots, honoring the early days in the USL while simultaneously embracing our ongoing journey in the MLS. The kit celebrates the bond with our supporters, embraces the past and emphasizes future growth and prosperity.

The kit incorporates elements from our past, specifically the beloved 2016-17 USL jersey. It features the colors from the FC Cincinnati crest and a distinctive orange sash adorned with diamonds that pay tribute to our USL roots and reflect our identity as the "Gem of the Queen City."

The top of the front of the kit features a navy blue look, divided by an orange sash - with diamonds distinctly in the sash - and a lighter blue on the bottom, side panels and back of kit.

The neckband is navy with a central orange stripe harmonizing with the orange stripe details throughout the kit. Each side below the sash also showcases a navy strip that extends to the hem.

The Jock Tag incorporates a special 10th anniversary logo. An X represents the 10-year milestone of the club in Roman numeral. Diamonds are a focus, honoring our USL roots and identity as the 'Gem of the Queen City.' The crown is a refined design that pays tribute to the historical USL crown, inspired by the previous winged lion mark. The round edges of the signoff not only frame the logo but also evoke the rounded architecture of the state-of-the-art TQL Stadium.

The back of the neck of the kit features the enduring "All For Cincy" logo, reinforcing FC Cincinnati's commitment to the community.

Designed with the iconic adidas Three-Stripes in orange on the shoulders, the kit prominently displays the adidas logo in orange on the wearer's right side, while the FC Cincinnati crest is positioned on the wearer's left side. The primary sponsor, Mercy Health, is featured at the center of the jersey, complemented by the secondary sponsor, Kroger, located on the wearer's right sleeve.

GETTING THE ORANGE AND BLUE LEGACY KIT

Fans can purchase their Orange and Blue Legacy Kits by visiting the Over-The-Rhine Team Store (1433 Vine Street) and the TQL Stadium Team Store (NE corner of the stadium; 1501 Central Parkway) which will be open for special hours Thursday through Saturday.

The OTR Team Store will operate on normal hours this weekend (Thur.: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; Fri.: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sat.: 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Sun: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m.). Visit the Team Store site for more information. Additionally, the TQL Stadium Team Store will be open from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Authentic adult kits will be available as well as adult, women, and youth replica kits. Fans are encouraged to come in person to purchase the kits at either FC Cincinnati Team Store location.

FC Cincinnati open the 2025 season in the Concacaf Champions Cup next Wednesday, February 19 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras against FC Motagua. Kickoff for the Round One first leg is set for 10 p.m. ET.

The Orange and Blue open the MLS season at home on Saturday, February 22 at TQL Stadium against the New York Red Bulls. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and tickets are still available at FCCincinnati.com/Tickets or by calling (KICK).

