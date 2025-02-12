Timbers Reveal Forever Green & Gold Jersey

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers today revealed their new club kit for the 2025 MLS season, "Forever Green & Gold". For a second consecutive season, Tillamook® will feature as the club's official jersey partner. The team will debut the jersey in their season-opening match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Providence Park on February 23 at 1 p.m. (Pacific).

In honor of the club's 50th anniversary, the Forever Green & Gold kit celebrates the history of the Timbers. Founded in 1975, the Timbers have been a beloved part of the Portland sports landscape since their early beginnings in the North American Soccer League, launching the era of "Soccer City USA" in the Rose City.

"For the club's 50th anniversary season, we want to honor the club's legacy and all those who shaped it. With such an intricate history, every detail matters, and that's represented in this kit," said Timbers CEO Heather Davis. "The Forever Green & Gold jersey captures the magic that is Soccer City USA. We are excited to celebrate this milestone with our fans and look forward to creating new memories in this iconic kit."

The 2025 jersey honors the club's traditional colors with metallic Victory Gold accents on a Night Green kit. A gold trim around the collar and adidas stripes down the shoulders outline the kit, while jersey partner, Tillamook, is prominently displayed across the front in the Victory Gold. Fans can wear their Tillamook sponsored Timbers kit to the Tillamook Creamery or the Tillamook Market at the PDX Airport to score a free scoop of ice cream.

Centered around the Timbers crest, the front of the jersey features tree rings, reminiscent of a crosscut of the iconic log slab. The kit's texture includes 50 rings, representing each year of history in Soccer City USA. Within these rings, special icons commemorate the Timbers' inaugural MLS season in 2011 and their MLS Cup championship in 2015.

The jocktag, located on the bottom left of the jersey, is an ode to the inaugural 1975 team and their legacy that lives on in Goose Hollow. A stylized "50" sits on the back of the neck, adorned with a City of Portland flag as a tribute to the unrivaled community support for half a century.

Crafted from recyclable materials, the jersey features adidas' HEAT.RDY technology - breathable, moisture-wicking and 3D engineered fabric. The shirt offers reimagined, engineered cooling areas to optimize comfort and performance.

Authentic and replica versions of the Forever Green & Gold kit, including women's and youth sizes, are available online HERE through MLSstore.com. The PTFC Authentics store located at Providence Park offers replica and women's styles in-store and online, with authentic jerseys currently available via online pre-order.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.