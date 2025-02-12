ESPN West Palm's 106.3 Named the Official English-Language Radio Partner of Inter Miami CF

ESPN West Palm is proud to announce that ESPN 106.3 has become the Official English-Language Radio Partner of Inter Miami CF, reinforcing its position as the go-to station for sports coverage in South Florida.

This exciting partnership comes just months after the company's Spanish-language station, Deportes Radio 760AM, secured the role of Offic ial Spanish-Language Radio Partner in October 2024. The addition of Inter Miami CF to ESPN 106.3's lineup further solidifies the station's position as the premier destination for sports fans in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Already home to Miami Dolphins and Miami Heat broadcasts, ESPN 106.3 will now air all 34 games and playoff matches of Inter Miami CF, providing comprehensive coverage to English-speaking fútbol enthusiasts in the region.

"We are always looking for ways to strengthen the bond with our fanbase. Partnering with ESPN 106.3 provides Inter Miami with a platform to share exclusive content and unique insights with our passionate local fans from Palm Beach County," said Inter Miami CF Vice President of Fan Strategy and Experience, Chris Allan.

"We are thrilled to extend our partnership with Inter Miami CF to include English-language broadcasts on ESPN 106.3. This expansion reflects the incredible growth of soccer in the United States, fueled by the passion of fans and the star power of players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba as well as hometown standouts such as Benjamin Cremaschi and David Ruiz," said Stephanie Prince-Springmeyer, Vice President/Market Manager, ESPN West Palm. "The beautiful game has the unique ability to unite communities, and we're proud to be at the forefront of bringing this excitement to all fans in South Florida via Deportes 760AM and ESPN 106.3FM."

As part of this expanded partnership, ESPN 106.3 will also have a presence at select home games at Chase Stadium's Inter Miami CF Fan Zone. This on-site engagement will allow fans to interact directly with the station and enhance their gameday experience. This, in addition to airing live all regular season and playoffs matches, as well as streaming live (nationally) on the recently launched Deportes Radio FC app with extended coverage via SiriusXM via Deportes Radio 760AM and video streaming pre and post-game shows (on 760AM and 106.3FM) on ESPN West Palm's YouTube channels.

This partnership underscores ESPN West Palm's commitment to delivering top-tier sports coverage to its diverse audience, further cementing its status as the go-to sports media outlet in South Florida.

