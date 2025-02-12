FC Cincinnati Finish Preseason with 2-2 Draw against Atlanta United

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







FC Cincinnati concluded their 2025 preseason slate with a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United FC over 90 minutes at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. Kévin Denkey notched his first goal of the preseason, while FC Cincinnati 2 forward Kenji Mboma Dem scored the second goal of the day for the Orange and Blue.

After a scoreless first 45 minutes, Denkey got the Orange and Blue on the board in the 57th minute with an impressive individual effort, muscling away Atlanta defenders and finishing from just outside the box for a 1-0 lead.

After FC Cincinnati made their second wave of subs in the 74th minute, Atlanta's Saba Lobjanidze responded with an individual moment of his own, equalizing in the 76'. Kenji Mboma Dem would put the Orange and Blue back in front in the 85th minute, heading home a looping Bret Halsey cross.

After the referee added one additional minute, Miguel Almirón scored a penalty kick in stoppage time, and the match ended 2-2.

FC Cincinnati XI: Roman Celentano, Trialist (Bret Halsey 74'), Trialist (Andrei Chirila 74'), Miles Robinson, Alvas Powell (Brian Schaefer 74'), DeAndre Yedlin, Pavel Bucha, Obinna Nwobodo, Yuya Kubo (Brian Anunga 60'), Corey Baird (Kenji Mboma Dem 60'), Kévin Denkey

The Orange and Blue will turn the focus to FC Motagua in the opening leg of the Concacaf Champions Cup, which takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in Tegucigalpa, Honduras. FC Cincinnati will continue training in Clearwater, Fla. before traveling to Honduras on Monday.

2025 FC Cincinnati Season Opener and Home Opener

Wednesday, Feb. 19 - at FC Motagua - 10 p.m. ET - Concacaf Champions Cup: Round One, Leg 1 (Estadio Chelato Uclés; Tegucigalpa, Honduras)

Saturday, Feb. 22 - vs. New York Red Bulls - 7:30 p.m. ET - MLS Regular Season (TQL Stadium; Cincinnati, Ohio)

