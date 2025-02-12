SDFC shows promising moments despite preseason defeat

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







INDIO, Calif. - San Diego FC (SDFC) fell to the Portland Timbers 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. Despite the result, SDFC continued to showcase its evolving style of play, maintaining strong possession and ability to create attacking opportunities throughout the match.

Portland Timbers' forward Felipe Mora opened the scoring in the 14th minute, striking a left-footed shot past SDFC goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega. San Diego nearly found the equalizer in the 62nd minute when Hirving "Chucky" Lozano's shot hit the post. The Timbers doubled their lead when forward Ariel Lassiter connected with Gage Guerra, who placed the ball past Sisniega. In the 84thminute, Guerra secured his brace with a one-on-one breakaway to seal the 3-0 result.

"Positive takeaways... you can see the team already has an identity," said SDFC Head Coach Mikey Varas. "You can see in these two games we were able to move the opponent a lot, we were able to have a lot of the ball, we were able to create break through moments where we were attacking their goal, so it's not just possession for the sake of the possession and so that's what I would say is one of the biggest takeaways and there is commitment, pure commitment to the stye of play, which is great."

SDFC will next face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Feb. 15, in the Club's third and final preseason test at the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational.

MATCH INFORMATION

2025 Preseason - Coachella Valley Invitational

Portland Timbers 3-0 San Diego FC

Feb. 12, 2025 - Empire Polo Grounds - Indio, Calif.

Scoring Summary:

POR (1-0) - Felipe Mora 14'

POR (2-0) - Gage Guerra 81' (Assisted by Ariel Lassiter)

POR (3-0) - Gage Guerra 84' (Assisted by Thomas McNamara)

Misconduct Summary:

POR - Claudio Bravo (caution) 20'

POR - Dario Zuparic (caution) 76'

SAN DIEFO FC: Pablo Sisniega; Jasper Löffelsend (Christopher McVey, 32'; Jeppe Tverskov, 61'), Paddy McNair (Franco Negri, 46'), Ian Pilcher, Hamady Diop; Alejandro Alvarado Jr. (Hirving "Chucky" Lozano, 61'), Onni Valakari (Aníbal Godoy, 71'), Luca de la Torre (Marcus Ingvartsen 71'); Emmanuel Boateng, (Anders Dreyer, 71'), Anisse Saidi (Tomás Ángel, 46'), Alex Mighten

Substitutes: CJ dos Santos, Jacob Jackson

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

NEXT GAME

Next up, SDFC will face the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, Feb. 15 at 10:00 a.m. PT in the Club's third and final preseason match as part of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational. The match will be streamed live on the San Diego FC Mobile App.

