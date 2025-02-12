Minnesota United Falls 2-1 to LA Galaxy at Coachella Valley Invitational
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
INDIO, Calif. - Minnesota United on Wednesday fell by a 2-1 score to LA Galaxy during their second preseason match of the Coachella Valley Invitational at the Empire Polo Grounds in Indio, California. The Loons play their final preseason game on Saturday, Feb. 15 against NYCFC.
MNUFC nearly found the back of the net in the 31st minute after Joaquín Pereyra sent a long cross from the left side of the pitch. But LA Galaxy's goalkeeper John McCarthy got his hand on the ball, pushing it out to forward Sang Bin Jeong's foot for a one-touch shot, where he missed wide of the left post.
In the 43rd minute, forward Tani Oluwaseyi transitioned into a breakaway creating a one-versus-one with McCarthy, Oluwaseyi fired a shot from the top of the 18-yard box but missed wide of the goal post.
The Galaxy scored the opening goal in the 50th minute after a long ball over the top found Galaxy forward Tucker Lepley in behind Minnesota's back line. Lepley found himself on a one-versus-one with goalkeeper Alec Smir, slotting the ball into the left corner of goal.
Galaxy scored their second goal in the 58th minute after creating a two-versus-one against the Loons. Lepley was able to chip Smir who was off his line, finding the back of the net.
In the 68th minute, defender Anthony Markanich scored the lone goal for MNUFC after settling the ball from a service into the box by Hassani Dotson from the corner. Markanich, near the penalty kick area, took a close-range shot where he slipped the ball past McCarthy and into goal.
GOAL SUMMARY
0-1 LA - Tucker Lepley - 50'
0-2 LA - Tucker Lepley (Miguel Berry) - 58'
1-2 MIN - Anthony Markanich (Hassani Dotson) - 68'
UP NEXT:
MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. NYCFC
Empire Polo Grounds | Indio, California
2.15.2025 | Coachella Valley Invitational | Preseason
4:00 p.m. CT (mnufc.com)
