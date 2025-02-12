LAFC Unveils Secondary Jersey for the 2025 Season
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
LAFC today officially unveiled the club's new secondary kit for the 2025 season. The club debuted the new kits in its 2-1 win over Liga MX team Club América in a preseason match at BMO Stadium.
Authentic and replica 2025 secondary jerseys will be available to purchase online at adidas.com and mlsstore.com beginning Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 8:00 a.m. PT. The jersey will also be available at the LAFC HQ retail store at BMO Stadium and select retail partners.
Born from LAFC's first away-days kit from its inaugural season in 2018, with contemporary touches befitting a team that has won numerous trophies since it first took the pitch seven years ago, this all-white uniform for 2025 is regal, classic, and designed to be worn by players and supporters who expect success.
With a clean, porcelain look that evokes prestige and refinement, the 2025 Secondary Kit is built for on-field competition and off-field aspiration.
