Columbus Crew Launch "The Goosebumps© Kit" Ahead of 2025 Season
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - The Columbus Crew today unveiled their newest secondary jersey, "The Goosebumps© Kit" by adidas, in advance of the 2025 Major League Soccer season.
The Goosebumps© Kit's design celebrates Columbus' own R.L. Stine, the writer of the globally recognized Goosebumps© series. The predominantly black kit features a bright, yellow slime that seeps through the base graphic of the jersey, creating an all-over pattern that activates under ultraviolet light. It is the first kit in MLS history that features UV-activated technology.
The kit also pays homage to the Club's supporters, who have celebrated the author with multiple spooky tifo designs. In 2022, supporters took design inspiration from Stine's book, "The Curse of Camp Cold Lake" during the Crew's Hell is Real Derby match against FC Cincinnati. The tifo caught the attention of Stine, who replied on X, "Go Crew!"
"We are proud to launch The Goosebumps© Kit as a celebration of Columbus' own R.L. Stine and our dedicated supporters, who have celebrated the author with several incredible tifo designs," said Katie Foglia, Crew Vice President, Marketing & Brand Strategy. "In the Crew's 30th MLS Season, the kit design reinforces Columbus' position as the original Club in MLS with a history of firsts and our desire to share powerful stories that connect generations of fans on and off the pitch, all while striking fear into our opponents on matchdays."
"My hometown team, the Columbus Crew, has always given me Goosebumps!" said R.L. Stine, writer of the Goosebumps series. "I can't wait to watch them frighten everyone they face this year. Opponents, Beware- you're in for a scare!"
The Crew's collaboration with Goosebumps© is marked by the iconic logo adorned in the front jock tag. The kit also features a "Columbus Crew" wordmark in a slime-inspired drip similar to the design on the front of the jersey. The front and center of the kit will proudly feature the Club's official jersey sponsor, Nationwide. The 2025 season will be the first for the Club's new official right sleeve partner DHL Supply Chain.
As part of The Goosebumps© Kit launch, Columbus today released a video featuring Crew captain Darlington Nagbe and his family. The video draws inspiration from the book series, known for scary and unexpected things happening to kids as the protagonist. The Crew worked with Elite Edge Productions to film and produce the piece. Cameron Mitchell's The Stack at Municipal Light Plant and the Wagnalls Memorial Library were used as shooting locations.
The new kit is currently available for purchase at the Crew Shop located at Lower.com Field (96 Columbus Crew Way, Columbus, OH 43215). The Crew shop will have extended hours on Monday, Feb. 17 (11 am - 5 pm).
The Crew open their 30th MLS season at home against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 22. The full 2025 season schedule can be found here. Single-match tickets for all Black & Gold contests at Lower.com Field are available for purchase at www.columbuscrew.com/tickets. This year marks back-to-back seasons - the only two in Club history - that the Crew have sold all season tickets, thanks to their massive supporters. Information on how to join the wait list for future season tickets will be available soon.
About Goosebumps
Goosebumps is one of the best-selling children's book series of all-time with more than 400 million English language books in print, including international editions in 24 languages. A global megabrand and pop culture phenomenon, Goosebumps has inspired two feature films, television series, video games, consumer products, and more. The official website is www.scholastic.com/goosebumps.
