FC Dallas Unveils the Inferno Kit for 2025 Season
February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, TX - As FC Dallas enters its 30th season in Major League Soccer, the club today unveiled the Inferno Kit, a tribute to its origins, passionate fans and deep soccer roots in North Texas. The kit debuts when FC Dallas hosts Chicago Fire FC in its 2025 regular season home opener at Toyota Stadium on Saturday, March 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT, in a match presented by UT Southwestern Medical Center (Tickets; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV). FC Dallas opens the 2025 season on the road against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. CT (MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).
A DESIGN IGNITED BY HISTORY
Inspired by The Inferno, one of the club's first supporters' groups, the Inferno Kit boldly celebrates the Dallas Burn era while also paying tribute to the Dallas Tornado, the NASL team founded by the legendary Lamar Hunt- a pioneer of American soccer whose vision continues to shape FC Dallas today.
The jersey's cool blue base bursts with striking red flames, symbolizing the unwavering passion of the club and its fans. The bold, fiery red crest anchors the design as a symbol of the energy, pride and spirit that define FC Dallas.
ADDITIONAL DESIGN ELEMENTS
Inferno Jersey Partner - UT Southwestern Medical Center is the front-of-jersey partner for the Inferno Kit. Children's Health remains the front-of-jersey partner for the Afterburner Kit.
LH Patch - A tribute to Lamar Hunt, displayed on the lower left hem.
Apple TV Patch - New for 2025 is the Apple TV sleeve patch located on the left sleeve on both FC Dallas jerseys. This patch was carefully crafted to marry the iconic Apple logo with the FC Dallas flame that anchors Dallas' crest.
Texas State Flag - Featured on the back neckline, serving as a reminder that FC Dallas is the first and original Texas MLS club.
Coordinated Look - The kit pairs primarily with matching blue shorts, creating a bold, unified presence on the field.
FC DALLAS PLAYERS ON THE INFERNO KIT
"What I like the most about this new Inferno Kit is how simple it is. The light blue and the red looks great together. The way the colors mesh gives it a very clean look." Defender Sebastien Ibeagha
"I love how this kit connects us to the fans and the history of the club. The blue base, and the red crest- everything works together to show our identity on and off the field."
Defender Marco Farfan
PURCHASE THE INFERNO JERSEY
The Inferno jersey is available for purchase at Soccer90.com or at the Soccer 90 store located at Toyota Stadium, adjacent to the National Soccer Hall of Fame.
FC DALLAS TICKETS
The best way to experience FC Dallas soccer is with a Season Ticket Membership. Members receive a complimentary MLS Season Pass account, discounts at Toyota Stadium, access to Members-only events and much more. To learn more, please visit FCDMemberships.com.
Single game tickets are available for select matches. Visit FCDallasTickets.com for more information.
