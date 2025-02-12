FC Dallas Acquires Argentine Forward Luciano Acosta for up to $6 Million Cash Trade from FC Cincinnati

February 12, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas announced today the acquisition of 30-year-old Argentine forward Luciano "Lucho" Acosta in a cash-for-player trade from FC Cincinnati, in exchange for $5 million and up to $1 million in conditional cash if certain performance metrics are met. Acosta joins FC Dallas as a Designated Player. He is a U.S. permanent resident and will be immediately added to the 2025 roster.

The arrival of the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player marks the largest cash-for-player trade in Major League Soccer history.

"This is a landmark signing for FC Dallas and a statement of our commitment to building a championship-caliber team," FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said. "Bringing in a player of Lucho's caliber- an MVP and proven leader- demonstrates our ambition and desire to compete at the highest level. We are thrilled to welcome him to the FC Dallas family and cannot wait to see him inspire our fans and teammates alike."

Acosta departs FC Cincinnati as the club's all-time leader in goals and assists, with 54 goals and 62 assists since joining the Orange & Blue in 2021. With Cincinnati, he helped the team win the 2023 MLS Supporters' Shield, was named the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS Most Valuable Player, and earned selections to the MLS Best XI in 2022, 2023, and 2024. He captained the MLS All-Star teams in 2023 and 2024 and led MLS with 31 goal contributions in 2023 (17 goals, 14 assists). Acosta is also one of only six players in MLS history to record three or more seasons with at least 10 goals and 10 assists.

Before joining Cincinnati, Acosta played for Liga MX side Atlas F.C. from 2019 to 2021.

"Lucho Acosta is a dynamic playmaker with an exceptional ability to create scoring opportunities and dictate the tempo of a match," FC Dallas Sporting Director André Zanotta said. "His vision, technical skill, and leadership on the field make him a perfect fit for our attacking philosophy."

Acosta later joined D.C. United on loan in 2016, a move made permanent after the season. During his time with D.C. United, he helped the team reach the MLS Cup Playoffs three times, making 137 appearances across all competitions from 2016 to 2019. He was named to the 2018 MLS Best XI after scoring 10 goals and adding 17 assists in 33 MLS regular-season appearances.

Acosta began his professional career with Boca Juniors in 2014, making 27 appearances across all competitions. In 2015, he joined Estudiantes, where he made 38 appearances and scored two goals.

FC Dallas and Acosta return to face FC Cincinnati on May 28.

With today's announcement, FC Dallas now has 32 players under contract for the 2025 season:

Goalkeepers (3): Antonio Carrera, Michael Collodi, Maarten Paes

Defenders (9): Lalas Abubakar, Marco Farfan, Sebastien Ibeagha, Geovane Jesus, Shaq Moore, Nolan Norris, Enzo Newman, Malachi Molina, Osaze Urhoghide

Midfielders (11): Patrickson Delgado, Herbert Endeley, Diego García, Sebastian Lletget, Tsiki Ntsabeleng, Pedrinho, Paxton Pomykal, Anthony Ramirez, Ramiro, Show, Alejandro Urzua

Forwards (9): Luciano Acosta, Daniel Baran, Logan Farrington, Léo Chú, Anderson Julio, Bernard Kamungo, Petar Musa, Diego Pepi, Tarik Scott

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Luciano Federico Acosta

Pronunciation: loo-SEE-ah-no uh-CAH-sta

Position: Forward

Date of Birth: May 31, 1994 (30)

Hometown: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Nationality: Argentina

Height: 5'3"

Last Club: FC Cincinnati

Language Spoken: Spanish and English

